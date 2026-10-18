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Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until November 24

Indian aircraft barred from Pakistan airspace amid ongoing tensions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Airspace restrictions between India and Pakistan continue until 2026
Airspace restrictions between India and Pakistan continue until 2026
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Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian-registered aircraft and planes owned, operated or leased by Indian airlines until November 24, 2026, keeping restrictions in place for another month amid strained relations between the two countries.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced the extension in a post on X on Saturday, October 17, according to news agency PTI. The restriction also covers military aircraft.

The latest extension will remain in effect until 4.59am local time on November 24, 2026, the authority said.

A PAA spokesperson confirmed that a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) had been issued to extend the restriction, Geo News reported.

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Ban applies to Karachi and Lahore airspace

Pakistan’s airspace is divided into two flight information regions — Karachi and Lahore. The latest NOTAM applies to both regions, PTI reported, citing a 2022 document from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

The ban was first imposed on April 23, 2025, and has been extended periodically since then.

India and Pakistan maintain reciprocal airspace restrictions

The restrictions followed a sharp escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

India accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, an allegation Islamabad denied. India closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines on April 30, 2025, in response to Pakistan’s restrictions.

The reciprocal measures have disrupted airline operations, forcing carriers to take longer routes on some international services.

Pakistan’s latest extension means the specified Indian civilian and military aircraft will remain barred from its airspace until November 24, 2026.

Related Topics:
Pakistanindia

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