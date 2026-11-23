Russia hosts gravity simulations for India's ambitious human spaceflight program
Dubai: India's Gaganyaan astronauts have given a glimpse of their spaceflight preparations, with a viral video showing them floating, spinning and performing somersaults during special reduced-gravity training in Russia.
The footage captures the Indian astronaut-designates experiencing unusual movement conditions aboard Russia's specially modified Il-76MDK aircraft, which simulates reduced gravity through a series of carefully controlled parabolic flight manoeuvres.
During the exercise, the aircraft performs steep climbs and dives, creating brief periods in which passengers experience altered gravitational conditions. This allows astronauts to understand how their bodies move when gravity is weaker than on Earth.
The training includes simulations of lunar and Martian gravity. The Moon's gravity is approximately 16.5 per cent of Earth's, while Mars has around 38 per cent of Earth's gravitational pull.
In the video, the astronauts can be seen floating inside the aircraft, turning in mid-air and performing somersaults as the aircraft follows its flight path.
Although these exercises are often described as zero-gravity training, they also help astronauts understand the challenges of moving in environments where gravity is significantly weaker than on Earth.
On the Moon, astronauts would weigh about one-sixth of their Earth weight, while on Mars they would experience roughly 38 per cent of their usual weight. These differences influence how people walk, jump, maintain balance and handle equipment.
The Russian training forms part of the wider preparation programme for India's ambitious Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. Led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the programme aims to demonstrate India's ability to send astronauts into low-Earth orbit and bring them safely back to Earth.
Astronaut-designates undergo extensive preparation covering spacecraft operations, physical conditioning, emergency procedures and simulated spaceflight environments.
The reduced-gravity exercises are particularly important because they allow the crew to become familiar with unfamiliar physical conditions before undertaking an actual space mission.
For India's Gaganyaan astronauts, floating and somersaulting inside an aircraft may look like an extraordinary experience, but the exercise is an important step towards preparing for life and movement beyond Earth.