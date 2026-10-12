GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Anil Menon shows how astronauts fight muscle and bone loss in space

NASA astronaut shares an ISS workout, highlighting the impact of microgravity on the body.

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon works out aboard the International Space Station (ISS), where regular exercise helps astronauts maintain muscle strength and bone health in microgravity.
Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon works out aboard the International Space Station (ISS), where regular exercise helps astronauts maintain muscle strength and bone health in microgravity.
Image: Screengrab from video shared by Anil Menon

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon has offered a glimpse into the physical demands of living in space, sharing a workout video from the International Space Station (ISS) and explaining why daily exercise is essential to keeping astronauts healthy.

“Stay Hard!” Menon wrote alongside the video, highlighting the focus, determination and grit needed to maintain a fitness routine while orbiting Earth.

“Exercise on station takes focus, determination, and grit,” he said, stressing the consequences of going without regular physical activity in microgravity.

According to Menon, astronauts can lose around 3 per cent of their bone mass every month without exercise, as well as 10 to 15 per cent of their muscle mass and body weight. He also highlighted a decline of more than 10 per cent in VO2 max, a measure of the body's ability to use oxygen during exercise.

Why exercise matters in space

In microgravity, the human body no longer works against gravity as it does on Earth. Bones and muscles experience less mechanical loading, which can contribute to bone loss and muscle atrophy. Cardiovascular fitness can also decline.

These changes make exercise a critical part of life aboard the ISS, particularly during extended missions.

Astronauts use specialised equipment to perform resistance training and cardiovascular workouts in microgravity. These routines help preserve muscle strength, bone health and endurance while preparing crew members for the physical demands of returning to Earth.

An astronaut’s fitness challenge

Menon also credited fellow astronaut Navy Captain Jack Hathaway with helping him push his fitness levels further.

“Captain Jack Hathaway was a friend and, at times, a personal trainer and coach who pushed me to new levels like David Goggins,” Menon said, referring to the American endurance athlete known for his demanding approach to physical training.

Maintaining fitness in space goes beyond athletic performance. Astronauts need sufficient strength and endurance to carry out demanding tasks during their missions and readjust to Earth's gravity after returning home.

As space agencies prepare for longer missions, including journeys to the Moon and eventually Mars, protecting astronauts' physical health will remain a key challenge.

Regular exercise is therefore not merely part of an astronaut's daily schedule. It is essential preparation for the demands of living and working beyond Earth.

Related Topics:
viral

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Eight years, no turning back: UAE’s bold asteroid quest

Eight years, no turning back: UAE’s bold asteroid quest

3m read
NK Ramachandran Menon was reportedly the first Indian settled in Kuwait to receive a UAE Golden Visa, in early 2022.

Indian expat education leader behind nine schools dies

4m read
Alwin Prakash Kunder

Brother mourns Sharjah murder victim. Who was Alwin?

4m read
FILE - This photo provided by NASA shows Boeing's Starliner spacecraft docked to the International Space Station on July 3, 2024, seen from a window on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft docked to an adjacent port.

NASA announces new missions for Boeing Starliner

2m read