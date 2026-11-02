Bengaluru-built bullet train to revolutionize India's rail travel.
Dubai: India is moving closer to its high-speed rail ambitions, with its first indigenous bullet train taking shape at Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) in Bengaluru for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.
According to the Ministry of Railways, the train has been designed specifically for Indian conditions, combining domestic engineering with advanced technology, passenger comfort and accessibility.
The eight-coach train, measuring about 202 metres, will have a maximum test speed of 280 kmph and a planned operational speed of 249 kmph. It is designed to carry 557 passengers, including two designated spaces for Divyangjan and Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) passengers.
The configuration comprises four motor cars and four trailer cars, with seven standard-class coaches featuring 3x2 seating and one executive-class coach with 2x2 seating. Driver's cabs at both ends will have intelligent onboard control systems to support decision-making and communication with the operation control centre. Two eight-coach sets can also be coupled to form a 16-coach train.
Passenger comfort features include ergonomically designed seats suited to Indian body measurements, LED lighting, overhead baggage racks, additional luggage stands and power outlets for laptops and mobile devices. Wide windows will offer outside views, while sealed gangways will allow passengers to move between coaches.
The train will also have bio-digester toilets, a Wi-Fi-based infotainment system and LCD passenger information displays in English, Hindi and regional languages. Public address systems, automatic announcements and emergency talk-back units will help passengers receive information and contact train crew when needed.
Accessibility is another key feature. Level boarding will be facilitated by aligning coach floors with platform height, while retractable door steps will reduce the gap between the train and platform. Wheelchair-friendly doors, dedicated seating and toilet facilities, and Braille-enabled signage will support passengers with reduced mobility.
Each coach will have two heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) units to regulate temperature and humidity. Sound insulation, noise-damping coatings, bogie covers, skirts and aerodynamic fairings are designed to reduce noise and vibration.
The train will use a 25 kV, 50 Hz single-phase AC traction system. Its regenerative braking technology will recover energy during braking and feed it back into the electrical system, improving energy efficiency.
Aerodynamic development has involved Computational Fluid Dynamics simulations to optimise the nose and carbody profiles, reduce air resistance and turbulence, and minimise tunnel pressure waves and sonic boom effects. Specially designed roof panels, airflow deflectors and exterior profiles will further improve airflow and help maintain passenger comfort during high-speed and tunnel operations.
The project represents a significant step in India's efforts to develop domestic manufacturing capabilities in high-speed rail technology.
With inputs from ANI