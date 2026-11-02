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India’s first bullet train takes shape in Bengaluru, targets 249kmph

Bengaluru-built bullet train to revolutionize India's rail travel.

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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India’s first indigenous bullet train, being manufactured by BEML in Bengaluru for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor. The eight-coach train is designed to carry 557 passengers and reach an operational speed of 249kmph.
India’s first indigenous bullet train, being manufactured by BEML in Bengaluru for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor. The eight-coach train is designed to carry 557 passengers and reach an operational speed of 249kmph.
X/ANI

Dubai: India is moving closer to its high-speed rail ambitions, with its first indigenous bullet train taking shape at Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) in Bengaluru for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the train has been designed specifically for Indian conditions, combining domestic engineering with advanced technology, passenger comfort and accessibility.

The eight-coach train, measuring about 202 metres, will have a maximum test speed of 280 kmph and a planned operational speed of 249 kmph. It is designed to carry 557 passengers, including two designated spaces for Divyangjan and Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) passengers.

The configuration comprises four motor cars and four trailer cars, with seven standard-class coaches featuring 3x2 seating and one executive-class coach with 2x2 seating. Driver's cabs at both ends will have intelligent onboard control systems to support decision-making and communication with the operation control centre. Two eight-coach sets can also be coupled to form a 16-coach train.

Passenger comfort features include ergonomically designed seats suited to Indian body measurements, LED lighting, overhead baggage racks, additional luggage stands and power outlets for laptops and mobile devices. Wide windows will offer outside views, while sealed gangways will allow passengers to move between coaches.

The train will also have bio-digester toilets, a Wi-Fi-based infotainment system and LCD passenger information displays in English, Hindi and regional languages. Public address systems, automatic announcements and emergency talk-back units will help passengers receive information and contact train crew when needed.

Accessibility is another key feature. Level boarding will be facilitated by aligning coach floors with platform height, while retractable door steps will reduce the gap between the train and platform. Wheelchair-friendly doors, dedicated seating and toilet facilities, and Braille-enabled signage will support passengers with reduced mobility.

Each coach will have two heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) units to regulate temperature and humidity. Sound insulation, noise-damping coatings, bogie covers, skirts and aerodynamic fairings are designed to reduce noise and vibration.

The train will use a 25 kV, 50 Hz single-phase AC traction system. Its regenerative braking technology will recover energy during braking and feed it back into the electrical system, improving energy efficiency.

Aerodynamic development has involved Computational Fluid Dynamics simulations to optimise the nose and carbody profiles, reduce air resistance and turbulence, and minimise tunnel pressure waves and sonic boom effects. Specially designed roof panels, airflow deflectors and exterior profiles will further improve airflow and help maintain passenger comfort during high-speed and tunnel operations.

The project represents a significant step in India's efforts to develop domestic manufacturing capabilities in high-speed rail technology.

With inputs from ANI

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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