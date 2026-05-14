Over 100 killed as deadly storms rip through India’s Uttar Pradesh

Powerful winds and heavy rain damage homes, block roads and cripple infrastructure
Dubai: More than 100 people were killed after violent dust storms, heavy rain and lightning tore through India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, flattening homes, uprooting trees and plunging large areas into chaos, according to reports by Reuters, AP News and NDTV.
The powerful storm system swept across the state on Wednesday evening, turning skies black with dust and unleashing fierce winds that ripped apart rooftops, snapped electric poles and crushed vehicles beneath fallen trees.
Officials said at least 100 people were killed and more than 50 injured in rain-related incidents, lightning strikes, collapsing walls and flying debris across multiple districts. Livestock losses and widespread damage to homes, crops and power infrastructure were also reported.
Prayagraj recorded the highest death toll with 21 fatalities, followed by Bhadohi with 18 and Mirzapur with 15. Other badly hit districts included Fatehpur, Unnao, Badaun and Pratapgarh.
Television footage and videos shared online showed widespread devastation, including uprooted trees blocking roads, damaged railway tracks and collapsed structures across rural and urban areas.
In one of the most dramatic incidents, a man in Bareilly was reportedly lifted into the air along with a tin shed and thrown nearly 50 feet into a field by powerful winds. The victim, identified as Nanhe Miyan, suffered fractures to his hands and legs.
“There was dust everywhere and visibility suddenly disappeared,” residents told local media, describing scenes of panic as strong winds tore through neighbourhoods.
More than 100 people killed across Uttar Pradesh
Over 50 injured in storms, lightning and collapsing structures
Prayagraj worst hit with 21 deaths
Homes, crops and power infrastructure damaged
Roads and railway tracks blocked by uprooted trees
Relief operations launched across affected districts
Compensation ordered within 24 hours by state government
Several people were also feared swept into the Ganga after pontoon bridges were damaged in Bhadohi and Mirzapur, disrupting access to dozens of villages.
Authorities said many deaths were caused by lightning strikes, falling trees and collapsing walls or sheds. Emergency teams used cranes and chainsaws overnight to clear roads and railway tracks blocked by debris.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the deaths and ordered officials to complete relief operations quickly.
The state government directed district authorities to distribute compensation and emergency financial assistance to affected families within 24 hours and submit damage reports every three hours.
Meteorologists said such storms are common during northern India’s intense pre-monsoon season, but the scale of destruction this time left many residents shaken.