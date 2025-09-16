GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India
UPDATE

Dehradun cloudburst: 5 dead, 3 trapped, 200 students rescued amid Uttarakhand rains

Torrential rains trigger landslides, road washouts as rescue teams race to save lives

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
The Chandrabhaga River in Rishikesh has been overflowing after the cloudburst.
The Chandrabhaga River in Rishikesh has been overflowing after the cloudburst.
ANI

Dubai: Torrential rains battered India’s Uttarakhand on Tuesday, prompting a red alert in Dehradun district after a cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides, leaving a trail of destruction, reports said..

Swollen rivers, collapsed roads, and overflowing streams left a trail of destruction, with at least five people reported swept away in Tapkeshwar, DIT College area, Rajpur Shikhar Falls, and Bhagat Singh Colony.

The rains submerged several houses in Tapovan and causing severe waterlogging in Sahastradhara and the IT Park area, NDTV reported.

Tragedy in Sahastradhara

In Dehradun’s Sahastradhara area, heavy flooding triggered by overnight downpours caused massive damage to homes and markets.

The gushing waters carried debris into the main market, flattening shops and hotels. Rescue teams said at least three people were buried under debris following a suspected cloudburst.

  • What is a cloudburst?

  • A cloudburst is a sudden, very heavy rainfall that happens over a short period of time — usually within minutes to a few hours — and often in a very localized area.

  • Key points:

    • Intensity: Rainfall rate can exceed 100 mm per hour or more.

    • Area: Typically occurs over a small geographical patch, often in hilly or mountainous regions like Uttarakhand.

    • Impact: Because the rain is so intense and sudden, the ground and rivers can’t absorb or carry the water quickly enough, leading to flash floods, landslides, and debris flow.

    • Cause: Happens when warm, moisture-laden air rapidly rises due to local topography (like mountains), condenses quickly, and releases huge amounts of water in one burst.

  • In simple terms, a cloudburst is like the sky “opening up” and dumping water all at once — far more intense than normal rain.

    • “The situation is very bad. There has been a lot of damage to houses and properties. We got information that three people have been trapped in the debris, but operations are hampered as more water and rubble keep coming down the hills,” said Ajay Pant, Assistant Commandant of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

    Operations also continued in nearby Malnigad and Majad villages, where several houses and stretches of roads were destroyed, ANI said.

    200 students evacuated

    The disaster response effort stretched further when 200 students were stranded on the waterlogged campus of Devbhoomi Institute in the Paunda area. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police waded through waist-deep water to pull the students to safety. “Amidst the waterlogging, the team worked with utmost prudence and promptness and evacuated all 200 students safely,” the SDRF said in a statement.

    Roads washed away, connectivity snapped

    A 100-metre stretch of road in Maldevta, Raipur, was washed away, while several other highways and link roads were left blocked due to landslides. Electricity poles, culverts, and bridges also sustained heavy damage.

    Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of Sahastradhara, Raipur, Kesarwala, and Maldevta, saying livelihoods had been severely hit. “There has been a lot of damage to houses and government properties. Connectivity has been disrupted at several places. All our departments are working on a war footing,” he told reporters.

    Dhami confirmed that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to him directly, assuring “all possible assistance” and pledging full central support.

    Constant monitoring, public caution

    The Chief Minister said he was in constant touch with district authorities and monitoring the situation personally. Uttarakhand Police urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and remain in safe locations.

    With schools shut, rescue and relief operations by NDRF, SDRF, PWD, and local administration are continuing in affected zones. Authorities fear that persistent rainfall may worsen the flooding and landslides in the coming days.

    Stephen N R
    Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
    A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
    Show More
    Related Topics:
    india

    Sign up for the Daily Briefing

    Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

    Up Next

    Related Stories

    From mangroves and waterfalls to heritage villages and family parks, Kalba and Khorfakkan offer something for everyone during the long weekend.

    UAE long weekend: Top attractions on the east coast

    4m read
    Dubai this year allowed private owners holding plots on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Jaddaf to be converted into freehold. The move widens the possibilities for new property investors, especially those looking at more affordable options in Al Jaddaf.

    Al Jaddaf to be Dubai's next affordable property spot

    4m read
    This handout photograph taken on August 5, 2025 and released by the Indian Army shows security personnel rescuing a local resident (C) from dense sludge during a search and rescue operation after a cloudburst caused a massive mudslide in India's Uttarakhand state.

    9 soldiers feared missing after cloudburst hits camp

    2m read
    Village washed away, several missing after cloudburst in Uttarkashi

    Flash flood sweeps away village after sudden cloudburst

    2m read