Dehradun cloudburst: 5 dead, 3 trapped, 200 students rescued amid Uttarakhand rains

“The situation is very bad. There has been a lot of damage to houses and properties. We got information that three people have been trapped in the debris, but operations are hampered as more water and rubble keep coming down the hills,” said Ajay Pant, Assistant Commandant of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

A cloudburst is a sudden, very heavy rainfall that happens over a short period of time — usually within minutes to a few hours — and often in a very localized area.

The disaster response effort stretched further when 200 students were stranded on the waterlogged campus of Devbhoomi Institute in the Paunda area. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police waded through waist-deep water to pull the students to safety. “Amidst the waterlogging, the team worked with utmost prudence and promptness and evacuated all 200 students safely,” the SDRF said in a statement.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of Sahastradhara, Raipur, Kesarwala, and Maldevta, saying livelihoods had been severely hit. “There has been a lot of damage to houses and government properties. Connectivity has been disrupted at several places. All our departments are working on a war footing,” he told reporters.

