Dubai: A major tragedy struck Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday when a landslide on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine route in Reasi district killed at least 34 pilgrims and left 14 others injured, even as twin cloudbursts, swollen rivers, and relentless rains unleashed devastation across the Union Territory.

India's Meteorological Department said the torrential rain had smashed records in two locations. Jammu and Udhampur recorded their highest 24-hour rainfall on Wednesday, with 296 mm (11.6 inches) in Jammu, nine percent higher than the 1973 record, and 629.4 mm (24.8 inches) in Udhampur - a staggering 84 percent surge over the 2019 mark.

Nearly 40,000 people in the remote twin valleys of Warwan and Marwah were cut off after flash floods swept through villages, forcing many families to take shelter on nearby hillocks under makeshift tarpaulin tents. With phone networks crippled due to multiple fibre cuts in Jammu, Srinagar, and Shimla, distress messages trickled out only with difficulty.

But as the rains show no sign of abating, Jammu and Kashmir continues to stare at its worst flood disaster in over a decade — a calamity marked by grief at the Vaishno Devi shrine, destruction in Warwan Valley and thousands of displaced families struggling for safety.

Authorities appealed for public cooperation. “A flood alert has been sounded. People must stay away from rivers and nallahs. Rescue teams are at work, and safety is our top priority,” said Jammu DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma.

The floods paralysed normal life. All schools, colleges, universities, and non-essential government offices were shut in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Railway services were crippled, with 18 trains cancelled, several others short-terminated, and tracks damaged by soil erosion and swollen rivers.

In Suchetgarh, two families comprising 15 members were pulled from collapsed houses. In Gadigarh, the Army used boats to rescue stranded residents. Across RS Pura, Pargwal, Nagrota, and Khour, hundreds were shifted to schools, mandirs, and community halls turned into temporary shelters.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.