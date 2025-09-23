GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Kolkata cloudburst: 7 dead in rain-related incidents, city submerged ahead of Durga Puja

Torrential overnight rain floods Kolkata, halts transport and leaves thousands stranded

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
No respite in sight for Kolkata after cloudburst as Met office warns of more rains in next few days.
No respite in sight for Kolkata after cloudburst as Met office warns of more rains in next few days.
IANS

Dubai: Days before Durga Puja celebrations, Kolkata has been left battered by an unprecedented overnight cloudburst that dumped more rain in a few hours than the city had received in the first three weeks of September.

At least seven people have died in rain-related incidents, mostly due to electrocution, while vast parts of the city remain waterlogged.

Record-breaking downpour

Between September 1 and 22, Kolkata recorded 178.6 mm of rainfall, 16 per cent below normal. But between 8.30 am Monday and 8.30am Tuesday, the city received 247.4 mm, most of it within a few hours at night, NDTV reported, citing India Meteorological Department (IMD) figures.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s gauges showed staggering totals: Ballygunge (295 mm), Gariahat (262 mm), Jadavpur (258 mm), Alipore (240 mm) and Mukundapur (280 mm).

According to the IMD, the city received 2,663 per cent more rain than the long-term average in 24 hours, while adjoining Howrah saw 1,006 per cent above average and North 24 Parganas 857 per cent above average.

The IMD said the deluge was triggered by a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to persist for another 24 hours, raising fears of more rain across coastal West Bengal, including Kolkata, Hooghly and Howrah.

Chaos on the streets

The torrential rain, which began after midnight, flooded homes and streets and brought the city to a halt. Metro services between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar were suspended after water inundated tracks. “We are working round-the-clock to drain water and restore services,” Metro officials said, according to IANS.

Commuters were stranded during the morning rush. “I’m on my way to the office, but it’s extremely difficult. Even bike taxis aren’t running. We have no choice,” said Deepak, one commuter. Another resident, Lalit Parida, described the scene as “chaos” with no buses or cabs available. Some residents resorted to using pickup trucks to reach their destinations.

Mayor appeals for caution

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, monitoring the situation from the KMC headquarters, said the city had received over 300 mm of rain in just five hours — “a horrific situation never seen before.” He explained that water from overflowing rivers such as the Hooghly had backflowed into the city, worsening the flooding despite efforts to open lock gates.

Hakim appealed to residents to stay indoors. “We advise people to remain safe at home. Reports of electrocution deaths have come from several places due to electric poles going underwater,” he said. The mayor added that it would take at least 12 to 14 hours to restore normalcy, provided there was no fresh spell of rain.

Festival anxiety

The deluge comes just days before Durga Puja, with pandals set to open Wednesday evening. Hakim instructed officials to work on a war footing to clear waterlogging and prepare the city for the annual festival.

For many residents, the disaster stirred both frustration and resignation. “It reminds me of childhood,” said Vicky, who woke up to find his neighbourhood flooded. “There’s inconvenience, but that’s part of life.”

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
weatherforecastindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Chandrabhaga River in Rishikesh has been overflowing after the cloudburst.

Dehradun cloudburst: 5 dead, 200 students rescued

3m read
The Army also posted pictures of its soldiers helping with the rescue of injured people, shifting them to safety so that they can be evacuated on time for medical attention.

7 killed in Kashmir cloudburst: Army deploys troops

3m read
A sudden flash flood struck Hojis Lungpa Nala, in Kinnaur on Thursday. Triggered by a cloudburst in the higher reaches of the Rishi Dogri Valley, the deluge engulfed the bridge across the Sutlej River and injured one individual.

56 dead as Kashmir cloudburst triggers flash floods

3m read
People cover themselves to get protection from heavy rain, in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Heavy rains lash states across India

3m read