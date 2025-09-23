Kolkata cloudburst: 7 dead in rain-related incidents, city submerged ahead of Durga Puja

Between September 1 and 22, Kolkata recorded 178.6 mm of rainfall , 16 per cent below normal. But between 8.30 am Monday and 8.30am Tuesday, the city received 247.4 mm, most of it within a few hours at night, NDTV reported, citing India Meteorological Department (IMD) figures.

Dubai: Days before Durga Puja celebrations, Kolkata has been left battered by an unprecedented overnight cloudburst that dumped more rain in a few hours than the city had received in the first three weeks of September.

The IMD said the deluge was triggered by a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to persist for another 24 hours, raising fears of more rain across coastal West Bengal, including Kolkata, Hooghly and Howrah.

According to the IMD, the city received 2,663 per cent more rain than the long-term average in 24 hours, while adjoining Howrah saw 1,006 per cent above average and North 24 Parganas 857 per cent above average.

Commuters were stranded during the morning rush. “I’m on my way to the office, but it’s extremely difficult. Even bike taxis aren’t running. We have no choice,” said Deepak, one commuter. Another resident, Lalit Parida, described the scene as “chaos” with no buses or cabs available. Some residents resorted to using pickup trucks to reach their destinations.

The torrential rain, which began after midnight, flooded homes and streets and brought the city to a halt. Metro services between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar were suspended after water inundated tracks. “We are working round-the-clock to drain water and restore services,” Metro officials said, according to IANS.

For many residents, the disaster stirred both frustration and resignation. “It reminds me of childhood,” said Vicky, who woke up to find his neighbourhood flooded. “There’s inconvenience, but that’s part of life.”

The deluge comes just days before Durga Puja, with pandals set to open Wednesday evening. Hakim instructed officials to work on a war footing to clear waterlogging and prepare the city for the annual festival.

Hakim appealed to residents to stay indoors. “We advise people to remain safe at home. Reports of electrocution deaths have come from several places due to electric poles going underwater,” he said. The mayor added that it would take at least 12 to 14 hours to restore normalcy, provided there was no fresh spell of rain.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, monitoring the situation from the KMC headquarters, said the city had received over 300 mm of rain in just five hours — “a horrific situation never seen before.” He explained that water from overflowing rivers such as the Hooghly had backflowed into the city, worsening the flooding despite efforts to open lock gates.

