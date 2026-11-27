Breaking norms: Mumbai duo chooses meaning over magnitude for their special day
Dubai: A Mumbai couple has offered a different take on India's traditional big fat wedding, exchanging vows in an intimate seaside ceremony attended by just eight guests.
Pictures of Krisha Kothari and Varil Shah's wedding have drawn attention on social media, with the couple choosing a sunset celebration on the terrace of their family home overlooking the Arabian Sea instead of a large-scale event.
Wedding planning platform Khush Wedding shared photographs from the ceremony on Instagram, capturing the couple against the sea and Mumbai's skyline.
The bride wore a red-and-gold sari by celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, while the groom opted for a white-and-gold sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra.
The terrace was decorated with white flowers and candles, creating an elegant setting for the ceremony. With the Arabian Sea providing a natural backdrop, the couple exchanged vows in the presence of their closest family members and friends.
Several photographs showed the eight guests gathered around the newlyweds, applauding and celebrating their union.
Sharing the pictures, Khush Wedding described the celebration as one featuring 'eight guests, a sea-facing terrace and a wedding that put meaning before magnitude'.
The page said Krisha and Varil had chosen to redefine the traditional big fat Indian wedding on their own terms.
The intimate Mumbai celebration comes in striking contrast to a massive wedding in Bihar that has also attracted attention this week.
Politician Anant Singh's daughter Shivangi married Rishikesh Kumar on November 25 in the family's ancestral village of Nadawan, near Patna. The celebrations reportedly drew around 400,000 guests, with huge crowds bringing roads to a standstill.
The arrangements included a feast prepared by hundreds of cooks, 500,000 traditional sweets, five helipads for VIP arrivals and an elaborate wedding procession.
While one celebration brought together hundreds of thousands, Krisha and Varil chose to share their special day with just eight people.
The contrasting weddings highlight the different ways couples across India are choosing to celebrate marriage, from grand public spectacles to intimate gatherings focused on personal connections.