A Magical Dubai Wedding: Shifa and Shahzeb celebrate love across cultures

A three-day Dubai wedding blends Indian and Pakistani traditions with personal touches
By the time Shahzeb drives away with Shifa in a red Ferrari, their wedding guests have watched a cake descend from the ceiling, danced beneath neon lights and witnessed their nikkah in a garden. Yet the farewell carries an emotion of its own. Family and friends gather with sparklers, offering their blessings as the couple leave together, bringing three days of celebrations to a close.
“My ruksati at the end of the final night,” Shifa says, recalling the moment that still brings tears. “It was pure magic, emotional and completely unforgettable.”
For the Atlanta-based couple, whose roots span India and Pakistan, having their loved ones around them gives the celebrations their meaning. With family and friends scattered across the US, India and London, choosing a wedding destination means finding somewhere their different worlds can meet.
“Hosting a multi-day celebration in Dubai allowed us to honour both of our cultures, blend our traditions, and kick off our next chapter with everyone we love in one place,” Shifa says.
Across October 17 to 19, they give that gathering several distinct settings, allowing each occasion its own atmosphere. The weekend begins with a cosy “Welcome to Dubai” lunch at Hilton Al Habtoor City, giving guests an opportunity to settle into the celebrations before the evening’s change of pace.
At Delano Dubai, a ‘Dubai Bling’ themed sangeet brings the energy up considerably. Neon lighting fills the room as Shifa and Shahzeb make their entrance accompanied by traditional zaffa performers and dabka dancers. It remains one of the memories that makes her smile, bringing regional entertainment into a celebration shaped by the couple’s heritage.
The following day, their nikkah at Four Seasons Resort Dubai introduces a softer mood. The outdoor daytime ceremony unfolds against lush gardens and blue skies, with floral arrangements in soft blues, whites and greens creating the romantic, classic setting they want.
Shifa wears a floral Sabyasachi dress that complements the surroundings. A mirrored aisle adds another dimension to the garden, while a live violinist plays desi covers as she walks towards the ceremony.
“We wanted the entire weekend to feel like a seamless reflection of who we are, deeply rooted in our heritage, but with a modern, joyful twist,” she says.
A live painter captures the nikkah as it happens, giving the couple a keepsake with a particularly personal connection to the day. The canvas will have a place in their home, carrying the memory of the ceremony into their married life. An intimate dinner follows, continuing the occasion’s quieter atmosphere.
For the final reception at Atlantis The Royal, the scale changes again. Above the room, a fluid fabric ceiling installation incorporates a hidden floral sculpture, concealing a four-tier floral wedding cake. During the couple’s entrance, the cake slowly lowers onto the dance floor, revealing the surprise to their guests.
“Watching everyone’s jaws drop at the reception” is another favourite memory, Shifa says. The installation makes the décor part of the evening’s entertainment, delivering the grand finale they have imagined.
Food receives just as much attention throughout the weekend. Traditional Indian and Arabic street treats, lavish multi-cuisine buffets and signature mocktails give guests a broad spread to enjoy. “Food was a huge priority for us!” Shifa says, with hospitality central to the experience they want everyone to share.
The reception features a performance by Asees Arshad, followed by another opportunity to revisit the celebrations. A four-minute “Same Day Edit” video brings the weekend’s highlights back into the room, allowing the couple and their guests to relive those memories together.
Vivaah Weddings helps bring the celebrations together, with Shifa crediting the planning team for understanding their vision and allowing them to enjoy it.
Her advice to other couples follows naturally from those choices. “Respect your traditions, but don’t feel boxed in by them,” she says. “Give them your own modern spin so the day feels authentically you.”
She also encourages couples to consider the details that make guests feel welcome, including interactive entertainment, warm emcees, personal gifts and generous food spreads. Choosing planners and vendors they trust can then give them the freedom to be present.
The moments she urges couples to notice are often personal ones within a busy celebration, a dance with parents, time spent getting ready with close friends or a private first look with a partner.
“These are the moments you will cherish and hold in your hearts long after the wedding day is over,” she says.
For Shifa and Shahzeb, the next chapter carries the same priorities that brought everyone to Dubai. Happily ever after means “building a life together grounded in love, laughter, and strong family ties”, with the warmth of their wedding weekend finding its place in everyday life as a team.