He uses credit cards to earn rewards, cashback, travel, and hotel perks—debt-free
Manish Dhameja, a tech professional from Kanpur, India, has revolutionised the use of credit cards. Instead of simply being tools for spending and potential debt, he figured out how to use them as a source of income.
This innovative method earned him a Guinness World Record on April 30, 2021.
Dhameja currently holds 1,638 valid credit cards, but they aren't simply for display. He uses them strategically to maximise reward points, cashback, travel perks, and hotel privileges—all while maintaining zero debt.
His approach, he says, proves that even a tool designed for spending can become a smart instrument for earning.
In his Guinness World Records profile, Manish shared: “I think my life was incomplete without credit cards. I just love credit cards. I enjoy complimentary travelling, railway and airport lounges, hotel vouchers, free movie tickets, golf sessions, and fuel benefits — all through milestone rewards, airmiles, and cashback.”
Manish recalls how his habit paid off during India’s 2016 demonetisation, when Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were withdrawn from circulation.
“That decision created panic everywhere, with people queueing outside banks for cash,” he said. “At that time, credit cards played an important role in my life. I didn’t have to rush for cash — I was just enjoying spending digitally.”
Manish’s educational background includes a BCA in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from CSJM University, Kanpur, an MCA from Integral University, Lucknow, and a Master of Social Work from IGNOU.
His journey reflects how, with the right mix of technology and financial planning, even the most ordinary tools can lead to extraordinary outcomes.
