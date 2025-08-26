Why credit card payments turn risky for Indian property buyers in UAE

Under Indian law, that kind of payment doesn’t qualify as a routine expense. Instead, it falls under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which specifically governs how Indian residents can move money abroad for investments, including real estate.

For everyday spending—shopping, hotel stays, or even school fees—international credit cards are perfectly fine. The problem arises when buyers attempt to use them for capital account transactions, like booking property overseas.

Dubai: A tempting property deal in Dubai—1% or 2% down payment, flexible instalments, glossy brochures—and many visiting Indian buyers instinctively reach for their international credit cards. But that simple swipe could trigger a world of regulatory headaches and financial risks.

Ignoring these requirements could complicate resale, repatriation of funds, or even expose buyers to investigations by the RBI, Income Tax Department, or Enforcement Directorate. Beyond compliance, credit card payments bring high interest rates, forex mark-ups, and late fee risks—making them financially unsound as well.

For resident Indians, the annual remittance cap under the LRS is $250,000 per financial year, and the remitting account must be at least one year old. Every property purchase abroad must also be declared in Indian tax filings.

The transaction might technically go through at the developer’s end, but for Indian buyers it’s not “clean.” Regulators can later raise questions, and saying “the card worked at the time” won’t hold up. In fact, such payments can be flagged as violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

In short: a swipe may feel convenient in the moment, but when it comes to Indian buyers investing in Dubai real estate, compliance beats convenience every time.

Yes, the paperwork may feel heavy, but it provides what every cross-border investor needs most: compliance, transparency, and the ability to repatriate funds smoothly later.

That means submitting the required Form A2, PAN details, and ensuring the transfer is made directly from the Indian bank to the UAE developer’s account. A 20% TCS applies upfront, but this is creditable when filing taxes.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.