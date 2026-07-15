Meet the 17-year-old Indian-American leading 300 US cadets

Now, she has reached another major milestone after securing admission to the Naval Academy Preparatory School, bringing her one step closer to becoming a commissioned officer in the United States Navy.

Over the next three years, she steadily rose through the ranks, taking on increasingly demanding responsibilities that transformed her into the leader she is today.

Her day begins long before the first school bell rings. Four mornings each week, she arrives before 7am to lead drill practice, balancing the demands of military-style leadership with her academic studies, India Today said.

Sponsored by the US Navy, the NJROTC programme aims to develop leadership, discipline, teamwork and character among high school students. For Riddhi, it became the foundation of a lifelong ambition to serve in the armed forces.

As Academic Commander, she helped lead her school’s team to the second round of the Leadership and Academic Bowl for two consecutive years and played a key role in securing first place in a national academic examination.

Mentoring has also become one of her defining strengths. Over the years, she has guided more than 200 cadets, helping younger students develop confidence, discipline and leadership skills.

She says her approach has been shaped by the teachings of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, and her involvement in the organisation’s youth programmes, which emphasise humility, compassion and selfless service.

She is the daughter of Ruchika and Dilip Chauhan, whose family traces its roots to Jaipur in Rajasthan before settling in New York. Her sister, Kahini Gupta Chauhan, is pursuing a career in medicine.

At just 17, Riddhi has already led hundreds of cadets, mentored future student leaders and earned a place on one of America’s most respected pathways into military service. For her, the achievement is not the finish line—but the beginning of an even bigger mission.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.