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Massive fire engulfs 10 buses at Mumbai depot

Fire was brought under control after more than an hour, with no injuries reported

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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All of the vehicles were air-conditioned Midi CNG buses operated under a wet-lease arrangement and procured from private operator Daga Group.
All of the vehicles were air-conditioned Midi CNG buses operated under a wet-lease arrangement and procured from private operator Daga Group.
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Mumbai: A massive fire tore through a bus depot in central Mumbai on Monday, destroying 10 buses and sending thick columns of black smoke into the air before firefighters brought the blaze under control.

According to NDTV, the fire broke out at about 5.45pm at the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking’s Anik depot yard.

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A BEST spokesperson told the Press Trust of India that 10 buses had been burnt in the incident.

All of the vehicles were air-conditioned Midi CNG buses operated under a wet-lease arrangement and procured from private operator Daga Group.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing blasts from the area while the fire was burning, with heavy black smoke visible from a considerable distance.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames engulfing buses at the depot as dense smoke rose above the site.

At least four fire engines, five water tankers and other firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene, a civic official told PTI.

Fire crews took more than an hour to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries had been reported following the incident.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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