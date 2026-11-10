The actors said that they were still struggling to accept the news
Television actor Divyanka Tripathi has confirmed that a security guard at her Mumbai residential building died in a fire that broke out on the night before Diwali. She, her husband Vivek Dahiya, their five-month-old twin sons, other family members and household staff were evacuated safely.
Divyanka shared videos from the incident on Instagram on Tuesday, November 10, along with a note about the guard, whom the family called “Dhanpat Uncle.” The fire took place on the eve of Diwali, which was also Vivek’s birthday.
According to the actor, the family had planned to go out that evening, but the plans were delayed. Because they were at home when the fire started, they noticed it early and were able to leave the building with the children, relatives and staff. "We never imagined those moments would remain only dreams. On the night before Diwali and Viv’s birthday, a devastating fire broke out in our building. We had plans to step out that evening, but somehow, our plans kept getting delayed. We were home when the mishap occurred, which allowed us to spot the danger in time and evacuate with our babies, family and staff. For a while, we thought we had escaped with only a frightening memory and material damage."
The couple later learnt of Dhanpat’s death while staying at a friend’s home. Divyanka wrote that they found the news difficult to accept.
She said electricity in the building was restored on Diwali. Gas supply and lifts resumed the following day after safety checks.
In her note, Divyanka said Dhanpat had been among the first to bless the twins when they were brought home, and that the family had considered him part of their daily lives. She said she intends to tell her sons about him when they are older. "Vivek and I struggled to accept the news. Even as we took refuge at a friend’s home, we kept hoping, praying that somehow it wasn’t true. As Diwali arrived, electricity was gradually restored. The gas supply and lifts were reinstated the day after Diwali, following diligent safety checks. But normalcy didn’t return with them. Our entire wing had come to a standstill, and not merely because of the infrastructural damage.
The fire dimmed the lights of our home that Diwali, but the loss of a precious life left a darkness in our hearts that no amount of light can undo."
Divyanka and Vivek met on the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and married in Bhopal on July 8, 2016. Their twin sons were born in May 2026. The couple recently announced the boys’ names, Daivik and Vaidvik, on Pati, Patni Aur Panga 2. Until then they had referred to them as T1 and T2.