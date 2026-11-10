In her note, Divyanka said Dhanpat had been among the first to bless the twins when they were brought home, and that the family had considered him part of their daily lives. She said she intends to tell her sons about him when they are older. "Vivek and I struggled to accept the news. Even as we took refuge at a friend’s home, we kept hoping, praying that somehow it wasn’t true. As Diwali arrived, electricity was gradually restored. The gas supply and lifts were reinstated the day after Diwali, following diligent safety checks. But normalcy didn’t return with them. Our entire wing had come to a standstill, and not merely because of the infrastructural damage.

The fire dimmed the lights of our home that Diwali, but the loss of a precious life left a darkness in our hearts that no amount of light can undo."