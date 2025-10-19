Ayodhya’s Deepotsav lights 2.6 million diyas, sets two new Guinness World Records
Dubai: Ayodhya once again dazzled the world with a record-breaking Deepotsav celebration, illuminating the banks of the Saryu River with more than 2.6 million oil lamps on Sunday — the largest display of diyas ever recorded.
According to officials, 2.617 million diyas (26.17 lakh) were lit simultaneously at Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, while 2,128 devotees performed ‘aarti’ together, setting two new Guinness World Records.
The Guinness team verified the diya count using drone technology and officially announced the achievement.
The celebrations, which ran from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featured a grand aarti, a light-and-sound show, and a spectacular fireworks display.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the ceremonies, performing the aarti of artists portraying Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman, and symbolically pulling the ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ chariot carrying them.
“Our preparations are complete. Around 33,000 volunteers are engaged in lighting diyas across assigned sectors,” said Rajesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya.
Volunteers from local colleges and universities joined the massive effort to surpass last year’s record.
The UP Tourism Department, Ayodhya administration, and Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University jointly received the Guinness certificate for the world’s largest oil lamp display. Another award was presented to the Saryu Aarti Samiti for coordinating the largest simultaneous aarti.
