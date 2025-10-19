GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Look: Ayodhya sets record as 2.6 million Diyas light up the Saryu on eve of Diwali

Ayodhya’s Deepotsav lights 2.6 million diyas, sets two new Guinness World Records

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
According to officials, 2.617 million diyas (26.17 lakh) were lit simultaneously at Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, while 2,128 devotees performed ‘aarti’ together, setting two new Guinness World Records.
According to officials, 2.617 million diyas (26.17 lakh) were lit simultaneously at Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, while 2,128 devotees performed ‘aarti’ together, setting two new Guinness World Records.
ANI

Dubai: Ayodhya once again dazzled the world with a record-breaking Deepotsav celebration, illuminating the banks of the Saryu River with more than 2.6 million oil lamps on Sunday — the largest display of diyas ever recorded.

According to officials, 2.617 million diyas (26.17 lakh) were lit simultaneously at Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, while 2,128 devotees performed ‘aarti’ together, setting two new Guinness World Records.

The Guinness team verified the diya count using drone technology and officially announced the achievement.

The celebrations, which ran from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featured a grand aarti, a light-and-sound show, and a spectacular fireworks display.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the ceremonies, performing the aarti of artists portraying Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman, and symbolically pulling the ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ chariot carrying them.

“Our preparations are complete. Around 33,000 volunteers are engaged in lighting diyas across assigned sectors,” said Rajesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya.

Volunteers from local colleges and universities joined the massive effort to surpass last year’s record.

The UP Tourism Department, Ayodhya administration, and Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University jointly received the Guinness certificate for the world’s largest oil lamp display. Another award was presented to the Saryu Aarti Samiti for coordinating the largest simultaneous aarti.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
india

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Lawrence Watkins: The man with a name that takes 20 minutes to say

World record: Man spends 20 minutes introducing himself

2m read
On air and off duty with RJ Loki

On air and off duty with RJ Loki

1m read
People buying Gold jewellery at a shop during the Diwali festival. This year’s Diwali has become the most expensive festive season for gold buyers in the UAE.

UAE gold prices surge past Dh520 before dropping back

2m read
Manish Dhameja set a world record for 1,638 credit cards

This man set a world record for 1,638 credit cards

2m read