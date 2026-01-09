6 Best HONOR deals in UAE 2026: Magic V5 Folding Phone hits lowest price, tablets and laptops included

The HONOR Magic Pad 3 is a premium tablet built for power users and productivity seekers, combining flagship performance with a gorgeous, large 13.3″ 3.2K display that offers smooth visuals thanks to a 165 Hz refresh rate and Eye Comfort mode. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage handles heavy multitasking, creative apps, and entertainment with ease, while the bundled Magic Pencil and Smart Keyboard elevate it into true laptop‑style productivity territory. Reviewers consistently praise its impressive 8‑speaker setup and long‑lasting 12 450 mAh battery, which together make it excellent for streaming, work, and play. Build quality and responsiveness are frequently highlighted as major strengths, though some users note that Android tablet app optimisation still lags behind iPadOS in a few productivity use cases. Overall, the Magic Pad 3 is a standout choice for anyone looking for powerful performance, a class‑leading screen, and PC‑level productivity in a sleek slate form.