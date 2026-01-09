6 Best HONOR deals in UAE 2026: Magic V5 Folding Phone hits lowest price, tablets and laptops included

These deals prove it's the perfect time to upgrade your device
Tech lovers in the UAE are in for a treat! HONOR is rolling out some of its best deals of 2026, and leading the pack is the Magic V5 folding phone, now available at its lowest price yet. But the excitement doesn’t stop there—HONOR tablets, laptops, and smartphones are also part of the lineup, offering impressive specs, sleek designs, and excellent value for money. From cutting-edge folding tech, productivity tablets, or high-performance phones, these deals make now the perfect time to upgrade your devices. Here’s a look at the 6 best HONOR deals to watch.
Large, crisp 12.1″ 2.5K display with 120Hz refresh
Powerful performance for everyday tasks
Excellent audio
Spacious 256GB storage
Good battery life
Smart Bluetooth keyboard included
Battery life and charging limitations — while overall life is decent, charging can be slow compared with some rivals.
No cellular (SIM) support
The Honor Pad 9 12.1″ Wi-Fi tablet paired with the Honor Smart Bluetooth Keyboard Case is proving to be one of the most compelling Android tablets in its class, especially for users who want a laptop-like experience on a budget. With a vivid 2.5K 120Hz IPS display, powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, and a large 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, the Pad 9 handles multitasking, streaming, and everyday productivity with ease — reviewers praise its smooth performance and responsive screen. The tablet’s 8-speaker setup delivers immersive sound, and an 8300 mAh battery keeps it going through long work or entertainment sessions. Real-world feedback from UAE buyers highlights its excellent value for money, solid build quality, and keyboard bundle that makes it feel closer to a full laptop alternative, though some buyers note it doesn’t support cellular SIM cards and is strictly a Wi-Fi device.
Flagship‑level performance
Stunning AMOLED display
Versatile camera system
Long‑lasting battery with ultra‑fast charging
Premium build and water/dust resistance
5G + Dual SIM: Future‑ready connectivity keeps you fast and connected in most regions.
Software quirks: Some users find MagicOS (Android 15) a bit cluttered with pre‑installed apps and less intuitive than pure Android experiences.
Camera consistency: While the hardware is strong, real‑world image processing can be hit or miss, especially outdoors and in tricky lighting. User feedback reports oversaturated or heavily processed shots.
The Honor 400 Pro 5G packs flagship-level hardware with a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, making it ideal for multitasking, gaming, and productivity. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate offers smooth visuals, while the triple-camera setup—including a 200 MP main sensor—delivers versatile photography options. Users also praise its fast charging, long-lasting battery, and premium build. The Middle East bundle adds Honor Choice Earbuds CLIP and a protective case, enhancing value. On the flip side, some reviewers note that MagicOS can feel cluttered, image processing is occasionally inconsistent, and speaker performance, while decent, isn’t top-tier. Overall, the Honor 400 Pro strikes a solid balance of power, style, and value, making it a strong contender for anyone seeking a premium yet practical 5G smartphone.
Flagship‑grade performance:
Stunning foldable displays
Long‑lasting battery with fast charging
Versatile camera setup
Premium, thin design
Water and dust resistance:
Honor’s MagicOS still shows inconsistencies with some apps and multitasking on the foldable screen, which can feel less polished than competitors.
The HONOR Magic V5 (16GB RAM, 512GB) delivers one of the most compelling foldable experiences in its class, combining flagship power with everyday practicality. Its large, vibrant foldable display makes streaming, gaming, and multitasking immersive, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage ensure smooth performance even with heavy use. Reviewers highlight its premium design, solid battery life, and versatile camera system that captures detailed shots across conditions. The Middle East bundle sweetens the deal with a free Honor Choice speaker, Honor Watch 4, premium phone cover, and 6‑month screen insurance, adding real value from day one. On the flip side, some users note that the folding mechanism adds slight bulk compared with traditional smartphones, and camera performance, while excellent, may trail some ultra‑premium competitors in low light. Overall, the Magic V5 stands out as a premium foldable that balances performance, style, and versatility — plus extras that sweeten the ownership experience.
The HONOR X9b 5G strikes a strong balance between style, performance, and value, making it a solid mid-range choice for UAE users. Its 6.78-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate delivers vibrant colours and smooth scrolling, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage handle multitasking and daily apps with ease. Dual SIM support with 5G connectivity ensures fast browsing and streaming, and the large battery comfortably lasts a full day. Users praise its sleek Sunrise Orange design, but the camera, while decent in daylight, can struggle in low light. Overall, the X9b is ideal for those seeking a stylish, fast, and spacious 5G phone without the flagship price, while users prioritising top-tier cameras or extra features may want to explore higher-end alternatives.
The HONOR Magic Pad 3 is a premium tablet built for power users and productivity seekers, combining flagship performance with a gorgeous, large 13.3″ 3.2K display that offers smooth visuals thanks to a 165 Hz refresh rate and Eye Comfort mode. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage handles heavy multitasking, creative apps, and entertainment with ease, while the bundled Magic Pencil and Smart Keyboard elevate it into true laptop‑style productivity territory. Reviewers consistently praise its impressive 8‑speaker setup and long‑lasting 12 450 mAh battery, which together make it excellent for streaming, work, and play. Build quality and responsiveness are frequently highlighted as major strengths, though some users note that Android tablet app optimisation still lags behind iPadOS in a few productivity use cases. Overall, the Magic Pad 3 is a standout choice for anyone looking for powerful performance, a class‑leading screen, and PC‑level productivity in a sleek slate form.
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox