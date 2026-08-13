Kerala to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez: How about a honeymoon in God's Own Country?

Remember those extraordinary images from the 2022 Qatar World Cup of giant Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo cut-outs rising from a river in Kerala? That was Pullavoor village in Kozhikode. Argentina fans put up Messi, Brazil supporters responded with Neymar and Ronaldo’s supporters promptly installed a towering 45-foot tribute of their own. The spectacle went global after FIFA shared images of it.

In cricket-mad India, Kerala has long been one of football’s most passionate strongholds. World Cups here can resemble month-long festivals, particularly in football-obsessed pockets such as Kozhikode and Malappuram. Argentina and Brazil command fiercely loyal followings, while Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo inspire their own tribes of devotees.

The invitation comes amid global attention on the couple. Ronaldo and Rodríguez met in Madrid in 2016, when she worked at a Gucci store, and their relationship has since become a fixture of celebrity culture. After nearly a decade together and a growing family, Ronaldo proposed in August 2025.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.