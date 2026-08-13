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Kerala to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez: How about a honeymoon in God's Own Country?

From Munnar hills to Alleppey backwaters, Kerala courts Ronaldo and Georgina

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Kerala to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez: How about a honeymoon in God's Own Country?

Everybody wants a piece of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s wedding buzz and Kerala Tourism has already moved on to the honeymoon.

In a cheeky social-media post, it asked the couple: “Dear Cristiano & Georgina, how about choosing Kerala as your honeymoon destination?”

It’s a timely pitch from a state long branded as “God’s Own Country,” known for its misty Munnar hills, backwaters, houseboats and beaches.

The invitation comes amid global attention on the couple. Ronaldo and Rodríguez met in Madrid in 2016, when she worked at a Gucci store, and their relationship has since become a fixture of celebrity culture. After nearly a decade together and a growing family, Ronaldo proposed in August 2025.

Rodríguez announced the engagement with a photo of a diamond ring and the caption: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Since then, speculation over the wedding — from timing to scale — has kept fans and media guessing, with brands and social accounts joining in.

Kerala Tourism’s message is simple: congratulations, and consider Kerala.

The visual pitch writes itself: Georgina in Munnar’s tea gardens, Ronaldo on an Alleppey houseboat, a sunset dinner by the Arabian Sea.

The wedding is theirs, but Kerala clearly wants a role in what comes next.

Did you know?

There’s another reason the Ronaldo shout-out feels particularly Kerala: this is serious football country.

In cricket-mad India, Kerala has long been one of football’s most passionate strongholds. World Cups here can resemble month-long festivals, particularly in football-obsessed pockets such as Kozhikode and Malappuram. Argentina and Brazil command fiercely loyal followings, while Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo inspire their own tribes of devotees.

Remember those extraordinary images from the 2022 Qatar World Cup of giant Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo cut-outs rising from a river in Kerala? That was Pullavoor village in Kozhikode. Argentina fans put up Messi, Brazil supporters responded with Neymar and Ronaldo’s supporters promptly installed a towering 45-foot tribute of their own. The spectacle went global after FIFA shared images of it.

So Kerala Tourism inviting Ronaldo and Georgina over isn’t entirely random. You could argue they’re inviting one of Kerala football fandom’s favourite sons home — this time with his bride.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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