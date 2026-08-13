Kerala to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez: How about a honeymoon in God's Own Country?

From Munnar hills to Alleppey backwaters, Kerala courts Ronaldo and Georgina
Everybody wants a piece of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s wedding buzz and Kerala Tourism has already moved on to the honeymoon.
In a cheeky social-media post, it asked the couple: “Dear Cristiano & Georgina, how about choosing Kerala as your honeymoon destination?”
It’s a timely pitch from a state long branded as “God’s Own Country,” known for its misty Munnar hills, backwaters, houseboats and beaches.
The invitation comes amid global attention on the couple. Ronaldo and Rodríguez met in Madrid in 2016, when she worked at a Gucci store, and their relationship has since become a fixture of celebrity culture. After nearly a decade together and a growing family, Ronaldo proposed in August 2025.
Rodríguez announced the engagement with a photo of a diamond ring and the caption: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”
Since then, speculation over the wedding — from timing to scale — has kept fans and media guessing, with brands and social accounts joining in.
Kerala Tourism’s message is simple: congratulations, and consider Kerala.
The visual pitch writes itself: Georgina in Munnar’s tea gardens, Ronaldo on an Alleppey houseboat, a sunset dinner by the Arabian Sea.
The wedding is theirs, but Kerala clearly wants a role in what comes next.
There’s another reason the Ronaldo shout-out feels particularly Kerala: this is serious football country.
In cricket-mad India, Kerala has long been one of football’s most passionate strongholds. World Cups here can resemble month-long festivals, particularly in football-obsessed pockets such as Kozhikode and Malappuram. Argentina and Brazil command fiercely loyal followings, while Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo inspire their own tribes of devotees.
Remember those extraordinary images from the 2022 Qatar World Cup of giant Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo cut-outs rising from a river in Kerala? That was Pullavoor village in Kozhikode. Argentina fans put up Messi, Brazil supporters responded with Neymar and Ronaldo’s supporters promptly installed a towering 45-foot tribute of their own. The spectacle went global after FIFA shared images of it.
So Kerala Tourism inviting Ronaldo and Georgina over isn’t entirely random. You could argue they’re inviting one of Kerala football fandom’s favourite sons home — this time with his bride.