From her minimalist manicure to the rings, every detail of Georgina's look stood out
Dubai: Only one photograph exists. Two hands, resting on each other, both wearing gold bands, captioned "C ❤️ G".
That is the entire visual record of the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the year, and it is enough to have kept beauty and fashion desks across Europe busy since yesterday.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez married on Tuesday in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, a coastal town west of Lisbon where Ronaldo has a house overlooking the sea. Their announcement read: "After 10 years together, we have made it official."
White, long-sleeved, and considerably less than anyone had prepared for.
Both of them wore white, and what is visible of her sleeve in the photograph shows a long-sleeved design rather than the strapless or off-shoulder silhouettes she often favours.
The expectation had been enormous. Reports over the past year had pointed towards haute couture, a cathedral and a train to match. What arrived instead was closer to minimalism, which for a couple usually associated with maximalism is its own kind of statement.
Neither the designer nor the full look has been made public.
This is the detail Spanish and Portuguese outlets fixed on immediately, because it is the clearest thing in the frame.
Georgina wore milky nails. Not a French manicure, not a nude, but the soft, slightly opaque off-white finish that sits somewhere between the two.
She tends towards natural, classic nail colours even when the rest of a look is doing something dramatic, and Portuguese television described the manicure as deliberately discreet, in a milky white.
Practically, it is also the safest bride's manicure there is. It works against white fabric, photographs cleanly, and stays wearable for weeks afterwards regardless of what else she puts on.
Two things on her hand, doing very different jobs.
The wedding bands are plain yellow gold, traditional in style and, as Portuguese outlets noted, very much in the Portuguese manner. Simple, matching, unshowy.
Alongside them sits the engagement ring, which is anything but. Estimates of its size and value have ranged wildly since she revealed it a year ago, from 15 to 35 carats and from around £1.5 million to $5 million.
The contrast between the two is the whole look in miniature.
All five were there.
The press statement confirmed the ceremony as a private and intimate moment attended by their five children: Cristiano Jr, 16, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, nine, Alana Martina, eight, and Bella Esmeralda, four.
No further detail has been released about what role, if any, they played in the ceremony itself. What is confirmed is that the guest list was essentially them.
Here is the detail that makes the whole thing better.
Roughly four hours before posting the wedding photograph, Georgina published a campaign on Instagram for the jewellery house Chopard. Before that, she had posted content for her own clothing label, Mimoa, boarding Ronaldo's private jet.
The best story of the week belongs to a Madeiran couple nobody has named.
Rumours had circulated for months that the wedding would take place at Funchal Cathedral in Ronaldo's birthplace. On the day fans expected it, more than 2,000 people gathered outside the 500-year-old cathedral.
Inside, an ordinary local couple were getting married, entirely unaware of what was waiting for them.
Ronaldo and Rodríguez were nowhere near Madeira.
Almost everything else. The venue in Cascais has not been named, the dress designer has not been confirmed, and there are no images beyond the ring shot.
Portuguese reporting suggests the civil ceremony may not be the end of it, and that a larger celebration could follow.