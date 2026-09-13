Jaipur man on the run after killing wife and three daughters is caught

Police said the accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage
Rajasthan Police have arrested Rahul Jha (45), who allegedly fled after murdering his wife and three daughters in Jaipur.
According to police sources, he was apprehended in the Reengus area of Sikar after a special team tracked his movements through CCTV footage.
A reward of Rs25,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest on Saturday.
According to sources, after fleeing Jaipur, Rahul travelled to Khatu Shyam Ji temple. He later checked into a hotel but, reportedly short of money, attempted to sell his ring. The hotelier allegedly refused to pay even Rs500 for it. Rahul then left the hotel and reached Reengus, where police arrested him.
Police said the accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage after information was received that he was moving around Reengus. A special police team reportedly kept a watch near a hotel in the area.
When Rahul emerged from the hotel with a cloth covering his face, the team identified and apprehended him. Investigators believe he had been keeping his face covered to avoid being recognised.
Police received information about the murders around 10am on Friday. When the Kardhani police reached the house, they found the bodies of Geeta Jha (40) and her three daughters, namely Nandini (22), Radhika (17) and Girish alias Gauri (14).
Geeta's body was found in a room on the first floor, while the bodies of the three daughters were found in two rooms on the ground floor. Police also recovered Rahul's blood-stained clothes from the house. His mobile phone was found switched off at the scene.
According to sources, preliminary investigation indicates that Rahul was under heavy debt and that financial pressure may have been behind the killings. Police suspect that he allegedly mixed poison into food served to his wife and daughters.
Investigators believe Rahul later feared that they might survive. According to the preliminary account, he then brought a cement slab weighing around 10 kg and measuring approximately one-and-a-half feet from outside the house and allegedly attacked the victims while they were unconscious, repeatedly striking their heads and faces. After the alleged killings, he changed his blood-stained clothes and fled.
Police investigation has revealed that Rahul collected milk from the milkman at around 7am and prepared tea for his elderly father, Lakshminath Jha (85). He then reportedly told his father that he was going out and left the house. His subsequent movements were traced through CCTV footage, leading police teams to Reengus, where he was eventually arrested.
The accused is now in police custody, and investigators are expected to question him further about the sequence of events, the alleged motive and the circumstances surrounding the murders.