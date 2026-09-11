Jaipur family killings: Husband suspected after four die

The horrific murders came to light at around 10 am on Friday
Four members of a family were found dead at their home in Jaipur on Friday, with police suspecting the woman’s husband in connection with the deaths.
The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Geeta Jha and her three daughters — Nandini, Girisha and Radhika, aged between 17 and 23, police said.
The incident came to light around 10am after neighbours and relatives became concerned when there was no activity at the house in Govindpura.
Police said Rahul Jha, Geeta’s husband and the father of the three daughters, is currently on the run. Investigators suspect a family dispute may have been behind the incident, although the exact motive has not yet been established.
The accused’s 85-year-old father was at the house when police arrived.
Forensic and dog squad teams were called to the scene, and investigators collected evidence as part of the probe. Police have formed special teams to trace and arrest Rahul Jha and have stepped up checks at entry and exit points across the area.
With inputs from ANI