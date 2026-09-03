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Indian founder who paid Rs58 crore tax shares Gurugram garbage photo

Aniruddha Malpani says paying taxes is fine, but taxpayers deserve better public services

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Indian founder who paid Rs58 crore tax shares Gurugram garbage photo
X/Aniruddha Malpani

Doctor-turned-entrepreneur and angel investor Aniruddha Malpani has sparked debate online after revealing that he paid more than Rs58 crore in taxes in the financial year 2025-26.

Malpani shared a screenshot of his tax payment on X, showing an amount of Rs58,08,78,000. While he said he had no objection to paying taxes, he questioned whether taxpayers receive sufficient value in return through public services and infrastructure.

“I don't mind paying taxes, but it bothers me that I don't get value for money on this expenditure!” Malpani wrote.

The disclosure prompted a strong reaction on social media, with some users suggesting that he should consider relocating to a low-tax jurisdiction.

Malpani rejected the suggestion, saying he was comfortable paying taxes in India because the income was earned there.

“I earned this money in India, so I am quite happy to pay it back to the government as taxes,” he wrote. “All I am asking for is they deliver value for the money which they collect from me. Is that asking too much?”

Garbage, broken roads

Malpani later shared a photograph showing garbage and damaged roads in Gurugram’s Sector 23 area, highlighting the civic issues he believes reflect taxpayers' concerns.

“This is what our taxes fund!” he wrote alongside the photograph.

The posts have since drawn attention online, with users debating taxation, civic infrastructure and the quality of public services in Indian cities.

Who is Aniruddha Malpani?

Malpani is a doctor, entrepreneur and investor based in Mumbai. He is associated with the Malpani Infertility Clinic, which he runs with his wife, Dr Anjali Malpani.

He is also the founder of Malpani Ventures, an early-stage investment firm that backs startups across sectors including healthcare, education, software and consumer technology. Malpani has frequently used social media to comment on healthcare, entrepreneurship and civic issues. 

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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