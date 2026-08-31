Indian tax rules put overseas wealth under closer scrutiny

Tax window to declare overseas wealth closes in December
India is clearly strengthening its system for taxing and reporting worldwide income. Under Indian tax law, taxpayers classified as residents and citizens of India, regardless of where they live, must report their global income, including money earned from foreign employment, businesses, investments, properties, and overseas bank accounts. And India now appears determined to enforce these rules more strongly.
Under the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers-Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), taxpayers can report overseas income and assets that they failed to declare earlier, giving them another opportunity to come forward and disclose them. A major sign of the government’s intent is the new foreign-asset disclosure window, open until December 31. This also signals that once the window closes, stricter and potentially punitive action could follow against those who remain non-compliant.
Under the disclosure scheme, eligible taxpayers declaring previously undisclosed foreign income or assets worth up to Rs1 crore will pay tax at 30 per cent, along with an additional penalty equal to the tax amount, raising the effective liability. A separate category allows certain foreign assets worth up to Rs 5 crore, acquired from already-taxed income or during a period of non-residency, to be disclosed by paying a fee of Rs 1 lakh.
For years, many Indian business owners and investors have held assets in Dubai and other parts of the world, with some not fully disclosing their overseas assets or the income they generate. But the latest announcement has created uncertainty and concern among those with significant overseas holdings, as they now face greater pressure to review their tax positions, disclose previously unreported assets, and ensure compliance with India’s increasingly stringent tax rules.
Another concern for taxpayers is the rupee’s exchange rate. While the rules fix the exchange rate for converting dollar-denominated assets into rupees as of March 31, 2026, they do not clearly specify the corresponding valuation date for income. This could significantly affect wealthy taxpayers holding overseas assets.
The rupee has depreciated by around 14–34 per cent over the past three to seven years. This means assets that were worth less than the Rs 1 crore threshold when acquired could now be worth considerably more when converted into rupees. If the March 31, 2026 exchange rate is applied, some taxpayers could find that their assets cross the Rs 1 crore limit, potentially bringing them under the higher tax and additional payment applicable under the scheme.
For Indian entrepreneurs running businesses in Dubai, the tax picture is also changing. Those holding an Indian passport and Dubai residency cannot assume that living and doing business in Dubai automatically removes their obligations in India. Depending on their residential status and circumstances, they may still be required to file tax returns and comply with India’s reporting requirements. Reportedly, Non-compliance could also have consequences beyond taxation.
When renewing an Indian passport in Dubai, individuals with outstanding tax-related issues may, in certain circumstances, be required to obtain a No Objection Certificate, or NOC, from the Indian tax authorities.
For Indian business owners in Dubai, this is turning tax compliance into a much bigger financial planning consideration.
For some wealthy Indians with substantial international assets and business interests, the changing tax environment is also prompting a broader conversation about wealth structuring, residency and citizenship diversification. Some are now exploring alternatives outside India, including citizenship options in countries such as St. Kitts and Nevis and the Commonwealth of Dominica.
The attraction is not simply about holding a second citizenship. For individuals considering a genuine change in their long-term tax and residency position, jurisdictions such as St. Kitts and Nevis and Dominica do not impose personal income tax on worldwide income. Their actual tax position depends on factors such as Indian tax residency, domicile, and the applicable laws of both countries.
For Indian entrepreneurs and investors who have built businesses and accumulated wealth internationally, the message is becoming clearer: overseas wealth can no longer be treated as something that exists outside the scope of scrutiny. As enforcement increases, more are likely to look not only at how they disclose and structure their existing assets, but also at where they want to establish their long-term financial and personal base.