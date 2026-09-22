India warns tourists against job hunting in Malaysia on visa-free entry

Advisory urges Indians to avoid fraudulent agents, carry proper documents
The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur has issued an advisory cautioning Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia against taking up employment while on tourist visas, citing a sharp rise in such cases in recent months.
According to the advisory, a growing number of Indian nationals have been entering Malaysia under the country's 30-day visa-free facility with the intention of seeking work. The mission said many of these travellers are being misled by unscrupulous agents who lure them with false job promises, often resulting in visa overstay, illegal residency status, exploitation at the hands of employers, detention by local authorities, and subsequent legal action.
The High Commission clarified that Malaysia's visa-free entry scheme, which allows Indian passport holders to stay in the country for up to 30 days, is intended exclusively for tourism and social visits, not employment.
To help genuine tourists avoid immigration-related complications on arrival, the advisory recommended carrying valid and verifiable documentation, including a confirmed return air ticket, hotel booking details, and a passport with a minimum of six months' validity. Travellers were also reminded to submit the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) online at least three days before their scheduled arrival.
The mission reiterated its strict advisory that Indian nationals must not travel to Malaysia for work or employment purposes without first securing the appropriate work permit or a visa with reference (VDR).
The advisory, dated 22nd September 2026, comes amid growing concern over the exploitation of Indian job-seekers by fraudulent recruitment agents operating in Southeast Asia.