UAE miss out on Asia Cup qualification after Nepal defeat

Nepal will make their second appearance in Asia Cup after having featured in 2023
The UAE missed out on qualification for the 2027 ODI Asia Cup after suffering a 44-run defeat to Nepal in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup final in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.
Nepal secured their place in the continental tournament after winning the Premier Cup for the second time, with opener Aasif Sheikh leading the charge with a century before their bowlers completed a convincing victory.
Nepal will make their second appearance in the Asia Cup, having also featured in the 2023 edition. The 2027 tournament is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in the middle of the year, with the Premier Cup winners earning a place in the competition.
Batting first, Nepal posted a formidable 313/9 in their 50 overs. Aasif was the star of the innings, scoring 102 off 106 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.
Nepal made a strong start as Aasif and Arjun Kumal put together 97 runs for the opening wicket before Kumal was run out for 43. After Ishan Pandey was dismissed for 13, Aasif added another 68 runs for the third wicket with captain Rohit Paudel, who scored a valuable 40.
Gulsan Jha then provided the late impetus with a blistering 52 off 38 balls, hitting four sixes and three fours. Basir Ahamad chipped in with a quick 15 off four balls as Nepal crossed the 300-run mark.
The UAE’s chase got off to a poor start as they slipped to 56/3 after 8.3 overs. Rahul Chopra kept the hosts in the hunt with an unbeaten century, while Sohaib Khan and opener Tanish Suri also scored 52 each.
Captain Harpreet Singh contributed 33, but the UAE were unable to build the partnerships required to sustain the chase and eventually finished 44 runs short.
Karan KC was Nepal’s standout bowler, taking 3/49 from his nine overs. Lalit Rajbanshi claimed two wickets, while Sandeep Lamichhane, Dipendra Singh Airee, Paudel, Jha and Ahamad took one wicket apiece as Nepal sealed a comfortable victory.