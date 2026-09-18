Crew and fellow passengers provided first aid after the man became unwell during flight
Dubai: A 58-year-old Indian man died after suffering a medical emergency on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney, despite efforts by crew members and fellow passengers to save him.
The man became unwell during the journey on Wednesday, 16 September, New South Wales Police said in a statement reported by People Magazine.
Officers from the South Sydney Police Area Command were called to Sydney Airport’s international terminal after receiving a report of a medical emergency involving a passenger arriving from the Malaysian capital.
Cabin crew and other passengers administered first aid, but the man could not be revived. His identity has not been publicly released.
Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and that no further police action was anticipated. The precise nature of the medical emergency was not disclosed in the police statement.