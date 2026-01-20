Indian man dies after collapsing at Thailand music festival

Police say no signs of assault, cause of death to be determined after post-mortem
Phuket: A 28-year-old Indian national has died in Thailand after falling seriously ill during an international electronic music festival in Phuket, with authorities ordering an autopsy to establish the cause of death.
According to a report by the Bangkok Post, the incident took place in the early hours of January 18 during the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), a large-scale, three-day music festival held in Cherng Talay. The deceased has been identified as Jain Saksham.
Police said Saksham had attended the event earlier in the night before moving to a nearby parking area along Bandon–Choeng Thale Road. Witness accounts cited by local media suggest he climbed onto a parked pickup truck and appeared confused and agitated. He was also reported to have caused damage to several vehicles in the vicinity.
Emergency services were alerted after concerns were raised about his condition. He was transported to Thalang Hospital, where doctors said he was suffering from shock. He lost consciousness shortly after admission and later died despite medical intervention.
Authorities said an initial examination found no visible injuries or indications of physical assault. Due to the absence of clear external causes, police have ordered a post-mortem examination at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Investigators are looking into a range of possibilities, including pre-existing health issues or substance-related complications.
Separately, Asean Now reported that the Indian Embassy has been informed and is coordinating with Thai officials. The victim’s family is expected to be notified, and arrangements for the release of the body will be made following the autopsy so that funeral rites can be carried out.
