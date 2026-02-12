Indian tourists spark racism row at Phuket’s Yona Beach Club

Dubai: Allegations of racial discrimination have surfaced against Phuket’s Yona Beach Club after an Indian tourist claimed he and others were denied entry despite confirmed reservations and valid tickets. The floating beach club has denied any wrongdoing, saying its policies are not based on nationality or ethnicity.

According to NDTV’s account of the post, Monteiro alleged that staff told the group they would only be allowed inside if women were included in the reservation — a condition he said was never mentioned during booking.

“When our female friend said she was with us, she was told to leave too with another excuse: ‘It needs to be under the same booking name,’” he wrote.

“We respectfully disagree with this allegation of racism. The Indian community is among the most represented on board, and we are proud of the international diversity of our guests,” the venue said.

