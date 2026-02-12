Indian tourists spark racism row at Phuket’s Yona Beach Club

Floating beach club disputes bias claims, cites crowd management policy
Dubai: Allegations of racial discrimination have surfaced against Phuket’s Yona Beach Club after an Indian tourist claimed he and others were denied entry despite confirmed reservations and valid tickets. The floating beach club has denied any wrongdoing, saying its policies are not based on nationality or ethnicity.
The controversy emerged after Goa-based musician Jonas Monteiro described the incident in a social media post that quickly went viral, NDTV reported.
Monteiro said his group arrived at the venue on January 19 on time and presented proof of paid bookings but was stopped by security staff.
“We were denied entry to Yona Beach Club despite having valid tickets and arriving on time,” he wrote.
According to NDTV’s account of the post, Monteiro alleged that staff told the group they would only be allowed inside if women were included in the reservation — a condition he said was never mentioned during booking.
He further claimed that even a female companion with a valid ticket was turned away.
“When our female friend said she was with us, she was told to leave too with another excuse: ‘It needs to be under the same booking name,’” he wrote.
Monteiro also alleged that he overheard a staff member saying, “Don’t let any Indians enter,” a claim that has intensified debate online.
He said multiple Indian tourists faced similar treatment and claimed one couple was told they “don’t look good enough for this club.”
Screenshots shared by Monteiro appeared to show booking confirmations, payment details, cancellation notices and refund records.
Yona Beach Club responded publicly, disputing the claims.
“We respectfully disagree with this allegation of racism. The Indian community is among the most represented on board, and we are proud of the international diversity of our guests,” the venue said.
The club stated that its entry rules are part of crowd-management practices aimed at maintaining a balanced male-to-female ratio and are “not based on race or ethnicity.”
“Allegations of racism are serious and should be approached with care,” the statement added.
The controversy grew after additional posts and videos circulated online, some suggesting Indian guests were being restricted due to past visitor behaviour. These claims remain unverified.
Neither the beach club nor Thai authorities have officially confirmed such assertions.