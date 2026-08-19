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Foreign national dies after altercation on India train

Man collapsed during questioning after allegedly spraying passengers with extinguisher

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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A foreign national has died after an altercation on board a train in India.
A foreign national has died after an altercation on board a train in India.
Indian Railways

An unidentified foreign national died after being taken into custody following an altercation aboard a Mumbai-Delhi train during which he allegedly sprayed passengers with a fire extinguisher.

The man, believed to be around 45 years old, collapsed while being questioned by railway authorities in Surat and was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead, NDTV reported.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and his death, according to the report.

Commotion inside train

The incident unfolded aboard the Golden Temple Express while the man was travelling from Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus towards Delhi.

According to NDTV, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was alerted after the foreign national allegedly began arguing with passengers and creating a disturbance in the train’s general coach.

RPF personnel subsequently reached the coach and attempted to calm the man, speaking to him in English. Authorities said their efforts were unsuccessful and that he became increasingly aggressive.

The situation escalated when the man allegedly grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed its contents at passengers inside the coach.

Some passengers, angered by his actions, then confronted and assaulted him, according to the report.

Collapses during questioning

When the Golden Temple Express reached Surat, railway police intervened, subdued the passenger and took him to an RPF post.

The man was being questioned when he suddenly lost consciousness. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by doctors, NDTV reported.

Authorities have so far been unable to establish his identity or nationality. Police said they did not find a passport, visa or any other identification documents in his possession.

Investigators are now examining the sequence of events aboard the train as well as the circumstances leading to the man’s death.

The railway police have registered an accidental death case and further investigation is under way.

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