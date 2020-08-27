A third person who could not hold on to the saris drowned in the flooded river

A duo of quick thinking women in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh used their saris to save the lives of two people drowning in a flooded river on August 19 and now they are being called heroes.

The incident occurred in the Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh.

According to Indian media outlets, 40-year-old Poornima Kewant and 35-year-old Panchwati, are being called local heroes and the administration has said it will reward them.

On the day of the incident, the two women were bathing in a dam at Chindbhog village when they heard the three men screaming for help while being swept away due to the current.

Without wasting any time, the women tied the saris they had brought to wear after the bath to a rod that was lying on the riverbank and threw it towards the men.

Two of the men Identified as 23-year-old Anil and 35-year-old Rameshwar Patel grabbed the saris and the women hauled them in, against the strong current.

According to Indian media reports, other women bathing in the dam ran to call the other villagers but Poornima and Panchawati had already brought Anil and Rameshwar to shore by the time help arrived.

The third man, identified as 30-year-old Manoj Patel, was unable to hold on and was swept away. His body was found several kilometres downstream in Pathargadi region two days later.