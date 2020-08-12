1 of 10
Three people have reportedly died and several others injured in the arson that resulted after an inflammatory social media post in parts of East Bengaluru. In this picture, Police stand guard after a mob vandalised a police station following a social media post by a relative of a MLA, in Bengaluru, Wednesday morning.
Image Credit: PTI
Over 100 rioters have been arrested, said the police on Wednesday. Residents gather outside the residence of a Congress MLA, vandalised by a mob over a social media post allegedly by a relative of the leader, in Bengaluru.
Image Credit: PTI
House belonging to a relative of a Congress MLA after being vandalised. Around 60 police personnel have sustained injuries in the violent incidents of stone pelting and attacks by rioters that erupted on Tuesday evening.
Image Credit: PTI
Police had to resort to firing in order to bring the situation under control. A resident walks past burnt vehicles after violence broke out overnight in Devara Jevana Halli.
Image Credit: AFP
A policeman takes notes next to burnt police vehicles. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the city while curfew was clamped in the D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli police station limits.
Image Credit: AFP
City Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant said that 110 rioters have been arrested in connection with the violence. He also tweeted that the nephew of local MLA, accused of circulating an offensive Facebook post, has been arrested.
Image Credit: AFP
Police stand guard next to charred remains of vehicles vandalised by mob. On Tuesday, two police stations were targets of the violence.
Image Credit: PTI
Property of the Congress Legislator from Pulakeshi Nagar constituency was attacked and vandalised while several police vehicles were damaged in the violence unleashed by the irate mob on Tuesday.
Image Credit: PTI
Relatives of a man killed after violence erupted between police and protesters speak to a police officer outside a burnt police station, in Bengaluru.
Image Credit: Reuters
A police car patrols along a Road after a curfew has been imposed in Bangalore. Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Bangalore city
Image Credit: AFP