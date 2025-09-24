GOLD/FOREX
‘I don’t want to be a doctor’: Maharashtra NEET topper dies by suicide

Revelation in note shocks community, underlining intense pressures faced by students

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old student who had secured a top rank in the NEET UG 2025 examination died by suicide on the very day he was to leave for admission to a medical college, Indian media reports said.

The victim, identified as Anurag Anil Borkar of Nawargaon in Sindewahi taluka, Chandrapur district, was found hanging at his residence on Tuesday morning, police said.

Anurag had recently cleared NEET UG with a 99.99 percentile and achieved an All India Rank of 1475 in the OBC category. He was scheduled to travel to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, to begin his MBBS studies, according to a report by NDTV.

Investigators recovered a suicide note from the scene. While authorities have not disclosed the full contents, police sources confirmed that it stated the teenager did not want to become a doctor.

  • NEET: Key Facts

    • Full form: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test

    • Conducted by: National Testing Agency (NTA)

    • Purpose: Single national-level entrance exam for medical aspirants in India and abroad

  • Courses covered:

    • MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)

  • BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)

  • AYUSH courses (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy)

  • Nursing and veterinary courses

  • Key details:

    • Replaced earlier exams like the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT)

  • Mandatory for students seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in India

  • Also required for students planning to pursue medical degrees abroad

  • Aims to ensure fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity by replacing multiple state/institute-level entrance tests with a single exam

  • Seats offered annually through NEET:

    • Over 1 lakh MBBS seats

  • Around 27,000 BDS seats

  • More than 50,000 AYUSH seats

    “The family was preparing for his departure when the incident occurred. He had a very bright academic record and his success in NEET had raised expectations of a medical career,” a police official said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

    • The revelation in the note has shocked the local community, underlining the intense pressures faced by students appearing for competitive exams.

    Neighbours and relatives described Anurag as a brilliant student whose future “seemed assured”, according to Moneycontrol

    His death has cast a pall over Nawargaon, with many struggling to comprehend the gap between his academic achievement and his personal aspirations.

    The Navargaon police said they are looking into the circumstances surrounding his death. “The recovery of the note is a crucial part of our inquiry,” an officer added.

    Across India, more than 2.4 million students appeared for NEET UG 2025, vying for just over 1 lakh MBBS seats — a competition often described as one of the toughest academic challenges in the world.

