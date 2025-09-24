‘I don’t want to be a doctor’: Maharashtra NEET topper dies by suicide

Dubai: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old student who had secured a top rank in the NEET UG 2025 examination died by suicide on the very day he was to leave for admission to a medical college, Indian media reports said.

Anurag had recently cleared NEET UG with a 99.99 percentile and achieved an All India Rank of 1475 in the OBC category. He was scheduled to travel to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, to begin his MBBS studies, according to a report by NDTV.

Investigators recovered a suicide note from the scene. While authorities have not disclosed the full contents, police sources confirmed that it stated the teenager did not want to become a doctor.

“The family was preparing for his departure when the incident occurred. He had a very bright academic record and his success in NEET had raised expectations of a medical career,” a police official said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

The Navargaon police said they are looking into the circumstances surrounding his death. “The recovery of the note is a crucial part of our inquiry,” an officer added.

Across India, more than 2.4 million students appeared for NEET UG 2025, vying for just over 1 lakh MBBS seats — a competition often described as one of the toughest academic challenges in the world.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.