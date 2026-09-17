Hyderabad engineer dies in US just 17 days after wedding

Dubai: A Hyderabad engineer has died at his home in the United States just 17 days after his wedding, with his family appealing to the Indian government for help in bringing his remains home, NDTV reported.

According to the report, Hussain had married on August 28 in Texas before returning to Massachusetts. His family said he last spoke to them on September 14.

The family said it may struggle to meet the costs and complete the procedures required to transport the body from the US.

Khan urged the External Affairs Ministry to ask the relevant Indian mission in the US to coordinate with local authorities and help complete the formalities for repatriation.

His family is now awaiting the results of the postmortem and further information from US authorities about the circumstances of his death.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.