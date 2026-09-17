GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Hyderabad engineer dies in US just 17 days after wedding

Family awaits postmortem report, seeks Indian government help to bring his remains home

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mohammed Jaber Hussain, 28, was found dead in his room in Lowell, Massachusetts, where he lived and worked as a civil engineer.
Mohammed Jaber Hussain, 28, was found dead in his room in Lowell, Massachusetts, where he lived and worked as a civil engineer.

Dubai: A Hyderabad engineer has died at his home in the United States just 17 days after his wedding, with his family appealing to the Indian government for help in bringing his remains home, NDTV reported.

Mohammed Jaber Hussain, 28, was found dead in his room in Lowell, Massachusetts, where he lived and worked as a civil engineer.

According to the report, Hussain had married on August 28 in Texas before returning to Massachusetts. His family said he last spoke to them on September 14.

Around eight hours later, they received a call from his roommate informing them that Hussain had died in his sleep.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and the family is awaiting postmortem and medical reports to establish the cause.

Family seeks government help

Hussain’s father, Mohammed Zakir Hussain, has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for assistance in repatriating his son’s remains to Hyderabad.

The family said it may struggle to meet the costs and complete the procedures required to transport the body from the US.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan took up the family’s appeal and shared the father’s letter to Jaishankar on X.

Khan urged the External Affairs Ministry to ask the relevant Indian mission in the US to coordinate with local authorities and help complete the formalities for repatriation.

“At this hour of unimaginable grief, the family needs the support of the Government of India,” Khan wrote, calling for immediate humanitarian intervention to bring Hussain’s remains home.

The family has also sought financial assistance.

Moved to US for higher studies

Hussain moved to the United States in 2021 to pursue a master’s degree in civil engineering at the University of New Haven in Connecticut, according to NDTV.

He completed his degree in 2023 and subsequently worked in the US.

His LinkedIn profile showed that he had worked at Green International Affiliates before joining Lochner in Massachusetts in June this year.

Hussain was originally from Santoshnagar in Hyderabad.

His family is now awaiting the results of the postmortem and further information from US authorities about the circumstances of his death.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaamericas

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar with Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran who spearhead Daayra

Prithviraj, Meghna Gulzar on Daayra's grey morality

32m ago7m read
N Chandrasekaran gets 5-year Tata Sons extension as Chairman

Tata Sons board back listing, extends N Chandra's term

1h ago2m read
US lawmakers approved broad new sanctions on Wednesday designed to squeeze Russia over its war in Ukraine, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump after months of delay.

India pushes back as US targets buyers of Russian oil

2h ago2m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

UAE students, parents fret over CBSE's 'late' re-exam

5m read