GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

US firm fires 80 Indian employees in 5-minute Google Meet, worker claims

Team was told to work remotely before receiving sudden termination call

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The employee said the sudden decision was particularly upsetting because members of the team had been pushing themselves at work partly because of concerns over job security.
The employee said the sudden decision was particularly upsetting because members of the team had been pushing themselves at work partly because of concerns over job security.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Around 80 employees working in the Indian customer support team of a US financial technology company were allegedly laid off during a five-minute Google Meet call, according to an employee quoted by NDTV.

The employee said the entire team was terminated without prior warning after being asked to work from home that day for “operational reasons”.

In a social media post titled “Laid off over a Google Meet”, the employee described how what began as an apparently normal evening shift ended abruptly just three hours later.

“I was a part of the customer support team until yesterday for a US bank. They asked us to work from home yesterday due to operational reasons,” the employee wrote.

The employee said their shift began at 6.30pm. At around 9.30pm, the team received an invitation from senior management to join a Google Meet call.

Then came the announcement.

“I was doing a 6.30pm shift and at 9.30pm they just invited us on a Google Meet and told us the entire Indian Customer service team has been fired!” the employee wrote.

“All 80 employees! All gone. 80 families affected just with a 5-minute call.”

The employee said the sudden decision was particularly upsetting because members of the team had been pushing themselves at work partly because of concerns over job security.

Employee names company

As the post attracted attention online, users asked the employee to identify the company behind the alleged layoffs.

The employee named Bluevine, a US-based financial technology company that provides banking services and financial products to small businesses, according to NDTV.

The employee claimed the team was told that its performance had failed to meet the company’s expectations.

“They were not getting the expected output from the Indian team,” the employee wrote, disputing that explanation and claiming that the US team had faced higher attrition and other performance issues.

The employee’s claims about the reasons for the layoffs could not be independently verified.

The post prompted reactions from social media users, with several expressing concern over the manner in which the employees were allegedly informed and the impact of sudden job losses on dozens of families.

There was no immediate public statement from Bluevine cited in the report responding to the employee’s allegations.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaamericas

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mohammed Jaber Hussain, 28, was found dead in his room in Lowell, Massachusetts, where he lived and worked as a civil engineer.

Hyderabad engineer dies in US 17 days after wedding

10m ago2m read
Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar with Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran who spearhead Daayra

Prithviraj, Meghna Gulzar on Daayra's grey morality

32m ago7m read
N Chandrasekaran gets 5-year Tata Sons extension as Chairman

Tata Sons board back listing, extends N Chandra's term

1h ago2m read
US lawmakers approved broad new sanctions on Wednesday designed to squeeze Russia over its war in Ukraine, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump after months of delay.

India pushes back as US targets buyers of Russian oil

2h ago2m read