US firm fires 80 Indian employees in 5-minute Google Meet, worker claims

Dubai: Around 80 employees working in the Indian customer support team of a US financial technology company were allegedly laid off during a five-minute Google Meet call, according to an employee quoted by NDTV.

“I was doing a 6.30pm shift and at 9.30pm they just invited us on a Google Meet and told us the entire Indian Customer service team has been fired!” the employee wrote.

The employee said the sudden decision was particularly upsetting because members of the team had been pushing themselves at work partly because of concerns over job security.

“They were not getting the expected output from the Indian team,” the employee wrote, disputing that explanation and claiming that the US team had faced higher attrition and other performance issues.

The post prompted reactions from social media users, with several expressing concern over the manner in which the employees were allegedly informed and the impact of sudden job losses on dozens of families.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.