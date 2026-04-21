Has India’s last school been built?

The fall in fertility was first experienced by Kerala, and over about a quarter century, all of India is feeling the decline in children’s numbers. Overall school enrolment in India has fallen from 251.8 million in 2022-23 to 248 million in 2023-24, and further to 246.9 million in 2024-25. This comes as little surprise because India’s total fertility rate (TFR) – the total number of children a woman has during her child-bearing years – has fallen to 1.9, below the replacement level of 2.1.