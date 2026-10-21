Gujarat man, 24, dies by suicide after blaming wife in video

Dubai: A 24-year-old postal employee from Gujarat died by suicide in Maharashtra after recording a 13-minute video in which he accused his estranged wife and her family of subjecting him to mental, financial and social pressure, NDTV reported.

In the video recorded before his death, he spoke about the breakdown of his marriage and the emotional toll of the dispute.

He expressed particular concern for his parents and his 16-year-old brother, who he said had also been named in the domestic violence complaint.

In the video, Gohil said he felt overwhelmed by the legal proceedings and the pressure they had placed on his family.

He also alleged that his wife’s parents had forcibly taken her away from their matrimonial home and that disputes had arisen over jewellery and other belongings.

In his final video, Gohil challenged his wife's family to substantiate the allegations of physical abuse against him, his mother and his 16-year-old brother. “Let them prove that I, my brother or my mother brutally beat her,” he said, according to The Times of India. He maintained that ordinary marital disagreements had been portrayed as serious domestic violence.

Gohil also appealed to legal authorities to review the handling of marital disputes and protect families from allegedly false complaints. “I beg you. Give justice to me and my family,” he said in the video, according to The Times of India. His allegations and claims about the misuse of domestic violence laws have not been independently verified.

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