The first computer at the Hingoli school has become a symbolic step in the campaign
Dubai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke launched the 'School Thik Karo' ( ‘Fix the School’) campaign to improve the condition of government schools, and kicked it off from his own native village in Maharashtra's Hingoli. First repair works began at the institution, and now, Dipke announced that the school received its first-ever computer system.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign has brought its first visible upgrade to a government school in his native village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, with the institution receiving its first-ever computer system.
Dipke launched the campaign on Independence Day in Santuk Pimpri village, aiming to highlight poor infrastructure and shortages of basic facilities in government schools. During his initial visit, he flagged issues including broken windows, clogged toilets and inadequate seating at the Zilla Parishad-run school.
Following the campaign and repair efforts at the school, Dipke announced that a computer had been provided to the institution, marking a new resource for students who previously lacked access to computers.
Sharing the development, Dipke said, “When the government fails, people step up! Change is possible.”
The campaign seeks to encourage local communities, village panchayats and citizens to take greater responsibility for improving government schools and their facilities. Dipke has also called for social audits of schools to identify problems and push authorities to address them.
The initiative comes as the CJP expands its campaign beyond infrastructure. Dipke has now raised concerns about transportation for children in remote villages, saying some students have to walk several kilometres to reach school, particularly during the monsoon.
The first computer at the Hingoli school has become a symbolic step in the campaign, with Dipke arguing that community participation can help improve neglected rural schools.
Video: IANS