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‘First-ever computer’: CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke’s school campaign brings change

The first computer at the Hingoli school has become a symbolic step in the campaign

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke with the students at a school in Hingoli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke with the students at a school in Hingoli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.
IANS

Dubai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke launched the 'School Thik Karo' ( ‘Fix the School’) campaign to improve the condition of government schools, and kicked it off from his own native village in Maharashtra's Hingoli. First repair works began at the institution, and now, Dipke announced that the school received its first-ever computer system.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign has brought its first visible upgrade to a government school in his native village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, with the institution receiving its first-ever computer system.

Dipke launched the campaign on Independence Day in Santuk Pimpri village, aiming to highlight poor infrastructure and shortages of basic facilities in government schools. During his initial visit, he flagged issues including broken windows, clogged toilets and inadequate seating at the Zilla Parishad-run school.

Following the campaign and repair efforts at the school, Dipke announced that a computer had been provided to the institution, marking a new resource for students who previously lacked access to computers.

Sharing the development, Dipke said, “When the government fails, people step up! Change is possible.”

The campaign seeks to encourage local communities, village panchayats and citizens to take greater responsibility for improving government schools and their facilities. Dipke has also called for social audits of schools to identify problems and push authorities to address them.

The initiative comes as the CJP expands its campaign beyond infrastructure. Dipke has now raised concerns about transportation for children in remote villages, saying some students have to walk several kilometres to reach school, particularly during the monsoon.

The first computer at the Hingoli school has become a symbolic step in the campaign, with Dipke arguing that community participation can help improve neglected rural schools.

Video: IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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