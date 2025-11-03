According to NDTV, Akhtar Hussaini, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, was arrested last week from Versova’s Yari Road in Mumbai. Police seized more than 10 maps and purported data related to nuclear weapons from his possession, along with multiple fake passports, Aadhaar and PAN cards, and a forged BARC identity card. Some of the IDs bore aliases such as Ali Raza Hussain and Alexander Palmer.

Dubai: Mumbai Police have arrested a 60-year-old man who allegedly posed as a Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) scientist and received millions in foreign funding over nearly three decades. His brother, accused of helping forge documents and manage overseas transactions, has also been detained.

Police said both brothers travelled frequently across India under different identities. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now coordinating with the Delhi Police Special Cell to interrogate the pair and verify the network of forged documents, funding channels, and contacts uncovered so far.

According to NDTV, Akhtar had been using fake identities for years. In 2004, he was deported from a Gulf country after claiming to be a scientist “in possession of classified documents.” He sold his ancestral house in Jharkhand in 1996 but continued to use its address to obtain fraudulent documents.

