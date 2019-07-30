Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested two conmen behind a money doubling scam who duped a man of Dh542,000.
The Arab victim told police that he fell prey to a scam by two African suspects who met him on a social media site. They told him that they own a company and were looking for a partner who is resident in the UAE. He met one of them in a hotel and the suspect showed him a bag containing blank banknotes and a chemical liquid to wash the papers and change them. They convinced him to invest and double his money and obtained Dh542,000 from him.
Sharjah Police apprehended the defendants inside a flat in the emirate and found fake banknotes and electronic devices and liquids used in the scam.
Both defendants were referred to Sharjah Public Prosecution.