Police question detained friend as probe into IndiGo employee's death continues.
A 35-year-old IndiGo employee was found dead with severe injuries in a forest area in Maharashtra's Gondia district after travelling home to celebrate Diwali with her family. Police have detained a male acquaintance who was accompanying her and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.
Varsha Turkar, who worked at the IndiGo ticket counter at Pune Airport, had travelled to her maternal home in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district for the festival. She had taken her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter with her.
According to NDTV, Varsha left home around 4pm on Saturday, November 14, and went to the Wainganga riverbank with a male friend from Gondia.
A few hours later, the friend accompanying Varsha reportedly informed her family that an incident had occurred. When her relatives reached the Bondrani forest area, near the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border, they found her bleeding heavily.
She was rushed to a Community Health Centre in Khairlanji, where doctors declared her dead at around 7pm.
Preliminary information suggests Varsha may have been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be established, pending the post-mortem report.
The man accompanying her reportedly told police that unidentified masked assailants had attacked and robbed them.
However, investigators have raised questions about his account, as he reportedly escaped without injuries despite claiming that they had been attacked. Police have also pointed to inconsistencies in his statement and detained him for further questioning.
According to Times Now, investigators are questioning the detained man and Varsha's relatives to reconstruct the events leading to her death. Police are probing the alleged robbery and other possible motives.
Khairlanji Police initially registered an accidental death report (ADR). However, the investigation was subsequently transferred to Dawaniwada Police Station, as the crime scene falls within its jurisdiction.
Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to establish the cause of death and gather further evidence.
Varsha worked at the IndiGo ticket counter at Pune Airport. She married in 2024 and had a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Her husband is currently based in Indore.
Speaking to reporters, her father said she was his eldest daughter and that he learnt about the incident after it happened.
The investigation is ongoing, with police yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death.