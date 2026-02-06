Delhi Police warn strict action against those spreading panic online for financial gain
Delhi Police have dismissed claims of a sudden surge in missing persons in the capital, saying the panic circulating online was deliberately fuelled through paid social media promotions.
Viral posts suggested that 807 people went missing in the first 15 days of January 2026, but authorities said the numbers were taken out of context and used to create unnecessary alarm. Police have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone spreading panic for financial gain.
Delhi Police on Friday said several social media posts amplifying the surge in missing girls were deliberately promoted for monetary gain.
“After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won’t be tolerated, and we’ll take strict action against such individuals,” the statement read.
Some posts cited partial data from early January, noting an average of 54 people reported missing daily.
While 807 missing-person cases were reported in the first 15 days, police stressed that there is no unusual surge compared with monthly averages from previous years, which hover around 2,000 cases.
Total: 1,777 cases reported
Women: 509
Men: 298
Minors: 191
Adults: 616
Cases traced: 235
Cases untraced: 572
For context, in 2025, over 24,500 people were reported missing in Delhi, with more than 9,000 cases unresolved by year-end.
The viral claims also targeted the promotional campaign for ‘Mardaani 3’, starring Rani Mukerji. The makers of the film have denied allegations that they ran a paid PR campaign exploiting missing-person reports in Delhi.
A Yash Raj Films spokesperson told ANI: "Yash Raj Films is a 50-year-old company founded on principles of ethics and transparency. We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media that Mardaani 3's promotional campaign has sensationalised a sensitive issue like this. We trust the authorities will share all facts in due course."
Several influencers and political leaders amplified the claims, including former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who called the situation “alarming” and criticised the BJP government:
"In just 15 days in Delhi, 807 people have gone missing, with the majority being women and children. These circumstances are not normal; they are extremely alarming."
Police data indicate no unusual surge in 2026:
January 2026: 1,777 missing-person cases (lower than the monthly average)
2025 total: 24,508 cases (~2,042 per month)
Annual missing-person reports since 2016: 23,000–24,000 cases
Initiatives such as ‘Operation Milap’ and AI-based tools have helped reunite 180,805 missing persons with families between 2016–2025, reflecting a recovery rate of 77%.
However, the number of females yet to be traced has risen from 1,606 in 2016 to 5,576 in 2025, highlighting ongoing challenges despite improved reporting and recovery systems.
Authorities emphasised that spreading panic for financial gain or propaganda will not be tolerated. Citizens are urged to rely on official data and reporting channels for accurate information.
"The unsolved cases remain a concern, but the situation is being handled systematically with technology and dedicated operations," the statement added.
With inputs from ANI, IANS
