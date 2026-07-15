Dark web leak raises security fears over India’s biggest nuclear plant

Dubai: Thousands of documents allegedly linked to India’s largest nuclear power project have been published on the dark web, prompting cybersecurity concerns and an official investigation into what experts say could pose a significant security risk.

According to a Reuters investigation, ransomware group World Leaks claims to have released more than 19,000 files from a much larger cache of about 858,000 documents allegedly stolen from the Reliance Group, one of the project’s contractors.

Reliance Group confirmed to Reuters that a partial data breach had occurred on a server hosted by third-party data centre provider Yotta and said the government had been informed. However, the company did not disclose what information had been compromised.

Most of the material relates to Units 3 and 4 of the Kudankulam project, which are under construction and are expected to begin operations by 2027.

Nickolas Roth, Senior Director at the Nuclear Threat Initiative, told Reuters the breach could pose a “serious” risk because the documents may reveal who has access to sensitive systems and how supporting infrastructure is organised.

Yotta said it detected suspicious activity on one of its servers on May 29 and prevented what appeared to be a ransomware attack. It later received information from Reliance Infrastructure indicating that hackers were claiming to possess stolen data.

The incident comes amid growing concern over cybersecurity across India’s critical infrastructure. According to cybersecurity firm Surfshark, nearly 29 million Indian accounts were compromised last year, while industry surveys suggest many organisations remain unaware they have been targeted or lack basic cyber hygiene practices.

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