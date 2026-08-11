IPL cricketer Abhishek Porel arrested over rape allegations

Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police confirms a case had been registered against Porel
Bengal cricketer Abishek Porel, who has represented Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, was arrested by police in Hooghly district on Monday night following a complaint by a woman who alleged that he had sexual relations with her on the promise of marriage, an official said on Tuesday.
Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kunar Bhushan Singh confirmed that a case had been registered against Porel and that a court had issued an order for his arrest.
“There was a case lodged against him and a court order to arrest him. He was arrested late last night. He will be produced in court today,” Singh told PTI.
Porel was arrested by Mogra police and is expected to be produced before a court in Chinsurah later on Tuesday.
According to police sources, a case has been registered against the cricketer under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 69, as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act.
The complaint was filed by a medical student from Karnataka at the Mogra police station on June 23. She alleged that she and Porel had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years and had planned to get married.