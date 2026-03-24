Rape accused Yash Dayal won’t join RCB for IPL 2026

“We wanted to retain him, and he remains under contract and will continue in the short term to remain under contract,” Bobat told the media during a press conference. “We are communicating with him regularly. I spoke to him earlier today as well, but it has been decided that it is not in his best interest or the franchise’s best interest for him to join up with us at this point.”

“So, just to confirm that Yash will not be joining up with the squad. As you know, he is going through a personal situation currently, and just to clarify, we’ve been very supportive of Yash to date and that’s reflected in the fact that we retained him when we had the opportunity to either retain or release players.

Dayal is currently facing two separate criminal cases involving serious allegations of sexual exploitation. The first case was registered in July 2025 in Ghaziabad, where a woman accused him of physical and emotional exploitation under the pretext of marriage during a long-term relationship. A second case was later filed in Jaipur under the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on allegations by a minor who claimed repeated sexual assault since 2023, including an incident during the 2025 IPL season.

RCB’s decision to retain Dayal had earlier sparked criticism when the retention list was announced before the auction. The pacer had played a key role in the team’s 2025 title-winning campaign, taking 13 wickets during the season, but has not featured since the final. His absence is tied to ongoing legal proceedings, which have kept him out of competitive cricket.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.