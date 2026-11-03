Cyclone Murasu batters Andhra Pradesh: Trains hit, crops damaged, red alert issued

Storm disrupts election counting and forces school closures in TN
Dubai: Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu battered coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, bringing torrential rain and winds gusting up to 120km/h, disrupting train services, damaging crops and delaying vote counting in local elections as authorities issued red alerts and stepped up emergency operations.
The cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole between 3.30am and 5.30am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The storm made landfall with sustained winds of 100–110km/h, gusting to 120km/h, before moving north-northwestwards and gradually weakening.
The IMD issued red alerts for three districts and orange alerts for other affected areas, warning of continued heavy rainfall. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea for two days.
Railway operations were severely affected after gale-force winds were recorded at Karavadi station.
South Coast Railway’s Vijayawada Division temporarily suspended train movements along the Vijayawada-Ongole-Gudur section, affecting 29 trains.
Several services were cancelled, diverted or rescheduled, while others were regulated at originating and intermediate stations.
Railway authorities said passenger safety remained their priority and urged travellers to cooperate with officials.
Heavy rainfall also disrupted road transport, prompting Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy to direct officials to suspend bus services wherever necessary and operate vehicles only on safe routes.
Agricultural areas around Ongole suffered extensive damage, with strong winds and heavy rain destroying standing crops and affecting salt production.
Salt pans were inundated, leaving farmers and workers facing significant financial losses.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority reported exceptionally heavy rainfall in several coastal areas.
Naguluppalapadu in Prakasam district recorded 198.01mm of rainfall between Monday morning and early Tuesday, while Kothapatnam received 182.25mm.
Bapatla recorded 128.53mm, Chirala 124.10mm and Ongole Urban nearly 107mm.
Authorities warned that further heavy to extremely heavy rainfall could affect Guntur, Krishna, Palnadu, NTR, Eluru and West Godavari districts.
The cyclone also disrupted counting of votes in Andhra Pradesh’s urban local body elections.
In Vijayawada, counting began about two-and-a-half hours late because of heavy rain, while operations in Guntur were also slowed.
In Machilipatnam, strong winds blew away tents erected at a counting centre at Krishna University.
Special buses were arranged to transport election staff, while municipal workers carried out emergency repairs.
Counting was underway for elections to 92 urban local bodies, including 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats.
NTR District Collector G. Lakshmisha said the situation remained under control and no untoward incidents had been reported.
He urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official safety instructions.
Emergency teams were deployed to clear uprooted trees and monitor vulnerable areas, including the Budameru catchment.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and assured him of full central assistance.
Shah said National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams were already conducting relief operations.
Naidu briefed him on crop losses and property damage caused by successive cyclones.
Karnataka also offered assistance, including the deployment of 500 skilled workers and equipment to help restore electricity infrastructure damaged by the earlier Cyclone Arnab.
Murasu’s impact extended into neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where heavy rain and thunderstorms forced schools to close in parts of Cuddalore district.
Authorities warned residents against travelling through waterlogged roads as unsettled weather continued across northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.