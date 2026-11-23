Project Director of the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) Dr Jane Rinsangi Ralte said that among the detected HIV cases, 75.19 per cent were attributed to sexual transmission, 21.56 per cent to the sharing of contaminated injecting equipment, and 1.86 per cent to mother-to-child transmission. A review of HIV transmission trends from 2010 to 2024 indicated that the HIV prevalence rate in Mizoram stood at 2.75 per cent, which is much higher than the national average of 0.20 per cent.