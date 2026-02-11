Braille, belief and the bench: How Thanya Nathan made history in Kerala

Dubai: In a moment that quietly reshapes the idea of who can occupy India’s courtrooms , 24-year-old Thanya Nathan C from Kannur is set to become Kerala’s first judge with a visual disability — a milestone born from persistence, self-belief and a judiciary slowly opening its doors wider.

Thanya’s achievement is not merely about clearing a competitive examination. It is about navigating a system where, until recently, many aspirants with visual impairments were unsure whether they would even be permitted to sit for judicial service exams.

That uncertainty changed after a landmark Supreme Court ruling in 2025 affirmed that visually impaired candidates could not be deemed “unsuitable” solely due to disability . For Thanya, the judgment did more than clarify the law — it transformed what once felt impossible into something worth pursuing.

“When the Supreme Court allowed persons with disabilities to enter judicial service, I saw a new opportunity open up,” she said, reflecting on the turning point that shaped her decision, according to Indian media reports.

Interestingly, the ambition to become a judge arrived only after Thanya had already stepped into the legal profession. Having enrolled as an advocate in August 2024, she began practising law in Thaliparamba, handling both civil and criminal matters under advocate Sunilkumar K.

It was inside the courtroom, not outside it, that the idea took hold. “I started thinking about the judgeship exam only after I began practising,” she explained. “Earlier, there were too many uncertainties. If the system itself does not allow you to write the exam, how can you dream about it?”

▪ Who she is: Thanya Nathan C, 24, a law graduate from Kannur, Kerala ▪ What she achieved: Topped the Civil Judge (Junior Division) exam under the benchmark disabilities category ▪ Why it matters: Set to become Kerala’s first judge with a visual disability ▪ Turning point: Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for visually impaired candidates in judicial services ▪ Preparation style: Self-study while actively practising as an advocate ▪ Study challenge: Limited accessible legal material, relied on digital tools and Braille notes ▪ Exam support: Provided a scribe and separate room for dictation ▪ Professional belief: Courtroom practice seen as essential to judging ▪ Larger significance: Seen as a milestone for accessibility and inclusivity in the judiciary ▪ Her message: Never doubt capability — consistency and effort matter most

“The structure was different. There were very few resources. I had to rely on the bare Acts and build my own notes,” she told The Indian Express.

“I was prepared for both outcomes,” she said. “If I cleared it, I would become a judge. If not, I would continue as an advocate — which is itself a noble profession.”

“They never put pressure on me,” she said. “Choosing the judiciary is perhaps the biggest decision in life. Anything could happen. Their acceptance gave me confidence.”

While Thanya acknowledges recent progress — including greater digitalisation and the gradual move toward paperless courts — she believes accessibility is as much about mindset as it is about physical infrastructure.

For students and young professionals with disabilities, Thanya’s advice is direct and emphatic: “Never think you are not capable. The door is open. What matters is initiative, hard work, and consistency.”

Her journey — from learning Braille in a specialised school for the blind in Kannur to topping the judicial service examination under the benchmark disabilities category — now stands as both personal triumph and institutional signal.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.