Cairo: Despite losing her eyesight while at university, Manal Al Juaid’s determination to pursue education has remained unwavering.

Recently, she achieved a remarkable milestone by earning a doctorate’s degree in media with honors, becoming the first blind woman to do so in the kingdom, as reported by Saudi TV Al Ekhbariya.

Manal’s journey was not without challenges. Afflicted by visual problems due to a genetic disease during her teenage years, she gradually lost her sight, facing the daunting prospect of interrupted education. Recollecting her experience, she reminisced how the onset of visual deterioration coincided with her second year of university, during her study of mathematics, forcing a hiatus in her educational pursuits for five years.

However, undeterred by adversity, Manal staged a triumphant comeback, redirecting her academic focus to the field of media. With unwavering perseverance, she obtained her bachelor’s, master’s, and finally, her doctorate degrees. Throughout her arduous journey, she credits her father for his unwavering support, which served as a guiding light in her darkest moments.

Manal’s success shows how Saudi Arabia keeps working to help women succeed in different areas. Reflecting on the broader societal changes, official figures indicate that women accounted for 37 per cent of the kingdom’s labour market last year.

In a historic milestone, Saudi Arabia lifted the decades-old ban on female driving in 2018, ushering in a new era of freedom and mobility for women.

Furthermore, the kingdom took significant strides in enhancing women’s autonomy by allowing them to travel without a male guardian’s approval and apply for passports, signaling a departure from long-standing restrictions.

Notably, women have shattered traditional gender barriers, venturing into roles once considered exclusive to men and assuming leadership positions within Saudi society.