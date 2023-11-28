Dubai: A Palestinian baby, born just days before the war erupted, survived against all odds after their family home was bombed. Remarkably, the infant was rescued 37 days after the initial attack.
The rescue operation took place near the remains of the baby’s house.
Nooh Al Shaghnobi, a civil defence member and photographer, shared a video on Instagram recounting the remarkable story.
The baby, born amidst the chaos of war, was pronounced dead by many, but after three hours of laborious efforts, she was safely rescued.
However, it remains unclear whether the rescued baby’s parents survived the attack or were among the conflict’s many casualties.
Since the October 7 attacks, Israel has launched a massive military campaign that has claimed the lives of nearly 15,000 Palestinians in Gaza, with two-thirds of the victims being women and children.
The humanitarian crisis has prompted international calls for a ceasefire.
Mediator Qatar announced a two-day extension of the truce between Israel and Hamas forces in Gaza. This extension continues a brief respite in the seven weeks of warfare that have exacted a heavy toll, resulting in thousands of casualties and significant destruction in the Palestinian enclave.