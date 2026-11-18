8 suspects storm Bettiah showroom as burglars strike another jewellery store in Araria.
Dubai: Eight armed robbers stormed a jewellery showroom in Bihar’s West Champaran district in broad daylight, escaping with gold and diamond ornaments estimated to be worth Rs 300 million to Rs 400 million, NDTV reported.
The dramatic robbery at a Senco Gold & Diamonds showroom on Supriya Road in Bettiah was followed by reports of another major jewellery theft in Araria district, where burglars escaped with ornaments valued at approximately Rs 10 million, according to IANS.
The two incidents, involving different methods and locations, have raised fresh concerns about security and police patrolling in the eastern Indian state.
According to NDTV, the eight suspects arrived at the Bettiah showroom on three motorcycles and entered carrying weapons.
They threatened employees and customers, tied their hands and seized their mobile phones to prevent anyone from contacting police.
The robbers then gathered everyone in one place before collecting gold and diamond jewellery from the showroom.
Witnesses said two people were struck on the head during the robbery.
A woman who was inside the showroom recalled an unusual remark allegedly made by the robbers as they fled.
“We will be back; this is a movie,” she quoted them as saying.
The gang escaped before police arrived.
Initial estimates suggest jewellery worth between Rs 300 million and Rs 400 million was stolen, although authorities have yet to establish the exact value.
In a separate incident in Araria district, burglars broke into Shagun Jewellers near the city bus stand after cutting through the showroom’s metal shutter with a gas cutter, IANS reported.
The suspects escaped with jewellery initially estimated to be worth around Rs 10 million.
They left behind the gas cutter and other equipment used to enter the premises.
Rajendra Kumar Bhagat, the shop owner’s uncle, said the family discovered the break-in after being informed that the showroom’s locks had been cut.
When family members reached the shop, they found the shutter damaged and jewellery missing.
The exact value of the stolen ornaments is being assessed through an inventory.
The Araria burglary has alarmed local traders, particularly because other financial establishments and jewellery shops in the area have previously been targeted.
A Bank of India branch was robbed earlier, while another jewellery outlet in the vicinity had also been targeted, according to IANS.
Traders have demanded swift arrests and stronger night-time police patrolling.